Rod Stewart’s ‘disrespectful’ remark to King Charles about ‘ratbag’ Donald Trump sparks criticism

Rod Stewart has found himself at the centre of a fresh royal talking point after a remark he made to King Charles during a star-studded celebration at the Royal Albert Hall this week.

The singer was among the famous faces attending a special event on Monday evening marking the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust, with King Charles and Queen Camilla joining ambassadors, alumni, staff and volunteers for the occasion.

Sir Rod, who became an ambassador for the charity last year, was seen chatting with the monarch during the interval. But it was one particular comment about US President Donald Trump that quickly got people talking online.

The king met with Sir Rod Stewart on Monday (Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Rod Stewart’s comment to King Charles sparks reaction

During the exchange, Rod, 81, praised Charles following the king and queen’s recent state visit to the United States last month.

Congratulating the monarch on the trip to the “Americas”, Sir Rod said: “May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place,” appearing to refer to President Trump.

Charles appeared amused by the remark and seemed to laugh it off.

Rod then added: “Exactly, that’s it, it went right over his head, right over his head.”

Turning to Queen Camilla, the singer continued: “I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud.”

The exchange soon sparked debate on X, where royal fans were divided over Rod’s comments.

One person wrote: “Shameful from Rod. Don’t make comments or put the king in that situation.”

Another said: “What a shameful moment! Very disrespectful!”

A third added: “That is the last time Sir Rod will be invited. Totally disrespectful and classless saying that to the king.”

Others, however, defended the singer, with one fan posting: “Love Rod!! Well said.”

Another simply wrote: “What a legend.”

Sir Rod appeared to praise Charles for putting President Trump “in his place” (Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s US state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to the United States last month ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations in July.

During a state dinner at the White House, both Charles and President Trump delivered speeches celebrating the close relationship between the UK and the US.

However, Trump raised eyebrows during his address when he referenced the ongoing Iran conflict and appeared to speak on the king’s behalf.

You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place.

President Trump said: “We’re doing a little Middle East work right now… and we’re doing very well.

“We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever. Charles agrees with me even more than I do. We’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon. They know that.”

As monarch, King Charles is expected to remain politically neutral and rarely shares his personal views publicly.

The king met with Trump last month for a state visit (Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com)

Following the dinner, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The king is naturally mindful of his Government’s long-standing and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation.”

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Meanwhile, speaking to The i Paper, a royal source reportedly said: “He went off script. I was flabbergasted that he said that… It was very poor form to put the king in that situation.”

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