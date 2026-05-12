Ruth Langsford ‘signs up for new series of Celebs Go Dating’: ‘People genuinely want to see her happy’

Ruth Langsford is reportedly set to appear on the next series of Celebs Go Dating, following her split from Eamonn Holmes.

The former showbiz couple stunned fans when their split was announced back in May 2024. Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years and share a son, Jack.

And now, after watching fellow Loose Women Coleen Nolan appear on Celebs Go Dating, it’s been claimed Ruth is going to follow suit.

The pair split a few years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth Langsford ‘set for Celebs Go Dating’ after Eamonn Holmes split

Following Ruth and Eamonn’s public split, Eamonn revealed his new relationship with dating counsellor Katie Alexander. Ruth, on the other hand, is believed to be currently single.

But that could be about to change soon as according to sources Ruth is “considering the next series” of E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating. Apparently, “tentative talks” have been happening between her team and the producers.

Talking to Closer, the insider alleged that the “scouts have their hearts set on Ruth”.

They explained: “It’s not signed, it’s not confirmed, but it’s definitely being talked about. Ruth’s not the type to jump into something like this on a whim. She’s thinking it through. It would mean putting a very personal part of her life out there, and that’s not something she’s ever really done!”

Ruth is said to be keen for the reality show stint (Credit: ITV)

Ruth ‘ready to put herself back out there’

What’s more, the source claimed Coleen Nolan’s stint on the show this year “has had a real impact” on Ruth.

They said: “It’s made Ruth look at it differently. It’s not about embarrassment or being exposed – it can actually be quite freeing! Ruth would be perfect for the show. She’s relatable, she’s warm, and people genuinely want to see her happy.

“It’s a chance to show a different side of herself and step forward as a solo star. She’s in a good place, happier than she’s been in a long time, and genuinely ready to put herself back out there.”

What’s more, it turns out expert on Celebs Go Dating Anna Williamson reckons she would be a great fit for the programme.

She recently told Best Magazine: “I think Ruth Langsford, if she fancies coming into our little agency [that] would be great,” she told Best Magazine.

“And I believe that Coleen has recommended to Ruth to come and join the agency. I think she’d be great.”

ED! has contacted Ruth’s representatives for comment.

Ruth’s relationship admission

Meanwhile earlier this year, Ruth discussed forming a new relationship following her divorce from Eamonn. Despite Eamonn finding love again, Ruth explained in an interview that she was in no rush.

“Never say never to starting a new relationship. I haven’t been put off having a relationship. I haven’t even been put off marriage,” she told woman&home.

“But I’m definitely not actively looking. Part of that is because I’ve actually realised I’m quite good on my own,” Ruth continued.

The Loose Women panelist admitted to attending therapy following the split and said it has made he realise she is “independent and quite strong”.

Ruth then admitted she is “excited” about her future and what lies ahead. However, initially, she found the thought of a new chapter “scary”.

Read more: This Morning viewers point out huge problem with Ruth Langsford’s new tattooed eyebrows

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