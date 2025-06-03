Eamonn Holmes’ age-gap girlfriend Katie Alexander, 42, received ‘death threats’ amid ‘year of hell’ with GB News star

Eamonn Holmes’ younger girlfriend Katie Alexander has revealed the horrible trolling she faced during a “year of hell” while seeing the star.

Eamonn Holmes and Katie began dating last year following his shock split from Loose Women star Ruth Langsford. One-time TV golden couple Eamonn and Ruth are currently in the midst of a divorce battle for their £3.6million home. And recently Ruth has been granted a severance of joint tenancy of the six-bed property.

It wasn’t long before Eamonn moved on with Katie Alexander. But it seems she’s had a tough time over the first year of their romance. And has told her followers she won’t forget how people have treated her.

Katie Alexander hits out at trolls

It seems 2024 wasn’t the smoothest year for the couple as Ruth and Eamonn’s divorce hit the headlines and the trolls crawled out of the woodwork. Yesterday (June 2), Katie took to her Instagram Stories to explain that she’s had a “year of hell” while seeing Eamonn.

She added that there had been “lies about me and death threats from people who have never met me”.

Katie continued: “Not only did my mental health suffer, but also my children’s did. One thing I don’t do is forget. But a huge thank you to my friends and family who know me, and the truth. And those have supported me through the past year.”

Who is Eamonn Holmes’ new love?

The 65-year-old presenter began dating marriage counsellor Katie Alexander last year, when the pair went Instagram official.

Eamonn’s girlfriend is 42 years-old, meaning there is a huge 23 year age-gap between the couple. And Eamonn isn’t the only one who has been married before, as Katie was previously married to a man called George Alexander.

But the pair seem to be going strong as they have been spotted jetting off on numerous occasions, and even sparked engagement rumours recently – something his reps have shut down.

How did Eamonn Holmes meet Katie Alexander?

It was reported that the pair grew close after striking up a friendship on Twitter way back in 2015. At the time, Katie responded to one of Eamonn’s tweets, striking up a conversation.

At the time, the pair were both involved with the same mental health charity, which reportedly strengthened their bond.

