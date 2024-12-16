Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes ‘pushing for quickie divorce’ as his rep hits back over ‘engagement’

Amid sightings of Eamonn Holmes’ girlfriend Katie Alexander wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, he and estranged wife Ruth Langsford are reportedly pushing for a quickie divorce.

On December 10, during a conversation about how to divorce “well”, Ruth made a quip on Loose Women that viewers took to contain more than an ounce of shade for her former partner.

Now latest reports suggest she and Eamonn – who has denied reports he’s engaged – are ready to move on once and for all, and quickly, too…

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford aim to resolve divorce ‘ASAP’

Eamonn and Ruth’s public separation has kept fans of the pair hooked for months.

In the latest news, The Sun quotes an anonymous source as saying that the aim for Eamonn and Ruth is to “resolve their divorce as quickly as possible in the New Year”.

“Ruth is keen to stay in their marital home as it is where she is settled,” they alleged.

“Eamonn on the other hand wants to get out and make a fresh start. They aren’t dragging their heels and want this settled and done as quickly as possible.”

‘No engagement or engagement ring’

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Eamonn Holmes’ new girlfriend Katie Alexander had been spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

However, Eamonn’s rep informed Entertainment Daily that there is no engagement. Nor is there an engagement ring, firmly shutting down the story.

He said: “There is no engagement or engagement ring.”

Shock split

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split last year, sending shockwaves through the showbiz world.

The couple had been together for decades, and married for 14 years. It came amid reports Eamonn had been messaging other women behind Ruth’s back.

The latest news comes after Ruth’s mum Joan fell and fractured her pelvis just days before Christmas. She doesn’t need surgery, fortunately – just “time to rest and heal”, Ruth said.

