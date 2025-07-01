EastEnders follow-up: What Clair Norris and Matthew James Morrison are doing next amid Bernie and Felix exits – from travelling adventures to celebrating film release

In EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, July 1), Clair Norris and Matthew James Morrison bowed out of the soap as Bernie Taylor and Felix Baker.

After being rumbled by Suki for taking money from the Panesar account, Bernie decided to leave Walford for Spain.

Felix wasn’t going to exit with her but had a change of heart after getting his heart broken by cheating Johnny Carter.

Bernie wanted a fresh start (Credit: BBC)

Bernie and Felix exit Walford

In tonight’s one-hour instalment of the BBC soap, Bernie blamed Vicki Fowler for stealing money from the Panesar accounts. However, Ravi and Vinny then managed to look through the accounts and realised that Bernie was the true culprit.

Ravi wondered why Suki was covering for Bernie though, with Bernie telling Suki, Linda, Kathy and Denise that they money she stole was a small price to pay considering they took Keanu’s life away from her family.

Suki was then encouraged to let Bernie keep the money and free herself from Walford and Keanu’s murder.

Meanwhile, Felix had planned on staying in Walford and on not joining Bernie in Spain. He was ready to move in with Johnny, hoping that he was ‘the one.’

During the Albert’s Pride event though, Felix caught Johnny kissing Callum Highway and decided to leave with Bernie after all.

New opportunities are ahead (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for EastEnders stars Clair Norris and Matthew James Morrison?

With both Bernie and Felix leaving EastEnders, it marks the end of Clair Norris and Matthew James Morrison’s Walford journey.

So, what are the stars doing now? Clair Norris has been enjoying travelling and soaking up the sun since finishing filming on the soap.

She has recently been posting lots of holiday snaps on her Instagram page, sharing her travel highlights from places such as Jamaica and Miami.

Meanwhile, Matthew James Morrison has been celebrating the release of short film The Space You Need which came out earlier this year, with the star playing the role of Leo.

Watch this space for what Clair Norris and Matthew James Morrison get up to next after tonight’s EastEnders exits.

