Ruth Langsford was back on Loose Woman yesterday (Tuesday, December 10), where she raised eyebrows with a remark about her divorce. Many viewers believe this was directed at her ex-husband, Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes confirmed their split in May. They had been married for 14 years and share a 22-year-old son, Jack.

Their separation wasn’t devoid of drama, with Ruth reportedly hiring a “fierce” divorce attorney while Eamonn was caught up in a “new romance”.

So, what did Ruth say about her ex-husband on Loose Women yesterday that fans couldn’t overlook? Here’s how the awkward segment unfolded.

Ruth’s divorce remark raises eyebrows (Credit: Loose Women)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes divorce

It’s been claimed that Ruth and Eamonn were separated for a year before making their split official.

Reports that emerged in June claimed that the Loose Women star was “upset” and “devastated” after discovering messages the GB News presenter had sent another woman.

Months after their divorce was finalised, Ruth seemingly took a swipe at her former partner on her show last night.

Panelists Coleen Nolan, Kelly Holmes, and Mariella Frostrup along with Ruth were discussing divorce and its impact on children.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for more than two decades (Credit: Shutterstock)

When talking about decisions divorced parents make, the 64-year-old host said: “I think it’s very selfish when you hear parents say well if they are divorced then I’m not coming to your wedding if he’s coming or if she is there and I just think it’s so selfish isn’t it because it is their day.”

Mariella weighed in: “That’s a whole other subject isn’t it? How to divorce well”. Her co-host’s remark prompted Ruth to respond: “Oh tell me about it” – as if she was taking a dig at her split from Eamonn.

Statement catches viewers’ attention

The TV star’s quick yet witty response was met with awkward laughter among the rest of the hosts. Meanwhile, viewers rushed to X to talk about Ruther’s subtle jab presumably aimed at Eamonn.

Another viewer noticed that the show quickly cut to break following Ruth’s comment. “Loose Women cuts to ad break as Ruth Langsford takes shock swipe at her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes in middle of divorce debate,” they wrote.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes defended after he posts picture with close female friend

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.