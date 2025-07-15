Katie Price’s plans to rival Bonnie Blue: ‘Thousands of men want to have sex with Jordan’

Katie Price reportedly wants to give Bonnie Blue a run for her money, and not everyone is sold on the idea.

Katie is set to bring back her alter ego, Jordan, via the AI platform, OhChat. Fans of the former glamour model will get to interact with an AI version of Jordan from back in the day.

However, according to sources, those close to Katie Price are concerned she will be returning to her raunchy image…

Katie wants to collab with Bonnie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price to rival Bonnie Blue

An insider alleged to Closer: “Her friends worry that it could be very destructive for Katie to go down this path. She thinks Bonnie’s a clever girl, she might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but then neither is she – you don’t get to be successful in this industry by being a wallflower. At the end of the day, Katie’s capitalised on the oldest game in the book, her body and looks.”

You don’t get to be successful in this industry by being a wallflower.

They continued: “While Katie won’t actually be taking part in orgies herself, she wants to compete with Bonnie and the new wave of glamour girls like her by using her new AI Jordan avatar.”

The source noted that Katie “still feels she’s the original and the best”. They also said that the 47-year-old mum-of-five “knows thousands of men still want sex with Jordan”. Therefore, she “hopes sexy livestreams of her AI version will earn her a fortune”.

While Bonnie has faced much backlash recently, Katie reportedly remains unbothered and would like to work with her.

Allegedly, Katie has “confided that she would love to team up with Bonnie Blue on a future collaboration”, insisting they could make millions together. It’s been said that Katie believes she would be a “great mentor for her”.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Bonnie Blue wants to do reality TV (Credit: YouTube)

Bonnie Blue for reality TV?

While Katie might be eager to work with Bonnie, the 26-year-old adult content creator has admitted she would love to follow the reality TV route, just like Katie has.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Bonnie explained she is also eyeing up a couple of ITV reality shows.

“I would love to do Love Island and go in as a bombshell for 24 hours to see if I could split some of the couples up,” she said.

“I think that would be fun. I’d definitely cause a stir,” Bonnie added.

If the opportunity came her way, she’d also jump on a plane for I’m A Celeb. In the past, Katie has taken part in the show twice.

“Another one I’d love to do, and I’ve said it from a child, is I’m a Celebrity…,” Bonnie continued.

Read more: Bonnie Blue sparks backlash as she makes vile sex admission about Adolf Hitler

Do you want to see Bonnie Blue and Katie Price collab? Share your thoughts over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix. We want to hear your thoughts!