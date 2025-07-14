Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is eager to sign herself up for ITV shows Love Island and I’m A Celebrity.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to hogging the limelight with controversial headlines. Last month, she appeared on a podcast with Andrew Tate and caused quite a stir. Weeks prior, she got banned from OnlyFans after planning a new stunt.

Named “Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo,” Bonnie explained wanted the stunt to feature her naked and tied up in a glass box, which would be “open for the public” for anyone to do whatever they want to her.

However, in the latest news surrounding Bonnie, she is eager to take the reality TV show route…

Bonnie wants to do reality TV (Credit: YouTube)

Bonnie Blue for Love Island?

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Bonnie revealed she is working alongside Channel 4 for a tell-all documentary, which is set to air later this month.

However, Bonnie has other plans. Outside of her own doc, she is also eyeing up a couple of ITV reality shows.

“I would love to do Love Island and go in as a bombshell for 24 hours to see if I could split some of the couples up,” she said.

“I think that would be fun. I’d definitely cause a stir,” Bonnie added.

However, the Villa isn’t the only place she wants to be. If the opportunity came her way, she’d jump on a plane to visit the Australian jungle.

“Another one I’d love to do, and I’ve said it from a child, is I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here,” Bonnie continued.

She admitted she “can’t even eat a fish finger without gagging”, but would still “love” to go on the show. Bonnie also wouldn’t rule out SAS: Who Dares Wins as she is interested in taking part in something that “really tests your body”.

Bonnie Blue says ‘pass me around like pass the parcel’ in racy video

Earlier this month, Bonnie faced backlash after she shared a video of herself surrounded by a bunch of young, rowdy lads.

In the clip, she was captured in a pool where a guy grabbed her and lifted her up. In other scenes, she can be seen popping bottles and pouring the drink into their mouths. Bonnie also gestured at oral sex with her hand while standing around the guys.

“Pass me around like pass the parcel,” she suggestively wrote.

