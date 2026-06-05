Coronation Street fans ‘certain’ Peter Barlow will return after Daniel’s latest setback

Daniel Osbourne has been through the wringer in Coronation Street recently, but some fans are now wondering whether there’s one person who could help turn things around – Peter Barlow.

This week on the ITV soap, Daniel’s life was put at risk after he fell asleep while looking after Bertie, leading to a terrifying fire at his flat. Adam later attempted to give him a wake-up call, but viewers aren’t convinced it will be enough.

With Daniel continuing to spiral, many fans now believe a return from Peter could be exactly what he needs.

Daniel suffered a breakdown at work (Credit: ITV)

Daniel’s mental breakdown in Coronation Street

Daniel has been struggling ever since becoming the target of an online troll known as Truthteller. After the original account was removed, a second account, Truthteller2, soon appeared.

The situation pushed Daniel towards alcohol and he eventually suffered a mental breakdown after pupils at his school taunted him over the online abuse and his past relationship with child groomer Megan Walsh.

Hope Dobbs tried to calm him down, but Daniel was far from settled. When he discovered that Jodie Ramsey was behind the troll account, he continued drinking and later fell asleep while he was supposed to be looking after Bertie.

While Daniel slept, Bertie decided to use the microwave himself. The situation quickly turned dangerous when the appliance exploded, leaving Daniel trapped inside a smoke-filled flat.

Adam and Tracy then kept Bertie at Ken’s house for his safety. When Daniel woke up and realised his son was missing, he panicked. After finding Bertie safe with the Barlows, Daniel lashed out and punched Ken in the face.

Things only got worse later on as Daniel accused people around him of reporting him to social services, while his family drew comparisons between his behaviour and that of his alcoholic brother, Peter Barlow.

Peter was last on the cobbles in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans think Peter Barlow return could be the answer

As Daniel’s drinking continues and Peter’s name keeps being mentioned, viewers have started to speculate that the former Weatherfield favourite could be heading back to the cobbles.

Peter was last seen in Coronation Street in 2023. But, fans are now wondering whether he might return home to support his younger brother through his latest crisis.

Taking to social media, one viewer commented: “Daniel needs his big brother.”

Another Coronation Street fan agreed: “Peter would sort Jodie out.”

A third fan wrote: “I would love for Peter to come back, especially now Daniel’s been drinking a lot.”

Peter may currently be travelling the world, but with Daniel hitting rock bottom, Coronation Street fans are increasingly convinced that a return to Weatherfield could be on the horizon.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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