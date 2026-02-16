Coronation Street follow-up: Carla and Lisa’s wedding date is set and fans are braced for a Peter Barlow surprise return

Carla Connor and DS Lisa Swain finally locked in their wedding date on tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, February 16) – but some fans are convinced trouble could still be on the way.

The loved-up couple confirmed they’ll be tying the knot on April 23, after Carla revealed she’d secretly snapped up the Chariot Square Hotel as their venue. While the moment should have marked a clear run-up to the big day, viewers were quick to speculate that Carla’s past might come back to haunt her – with ex-husband Peter Barlow firmly in their sights.

Carla and Lisa have a wedding to plan (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa set a date in Coronation Street

Carla had been planning the surprise behind Lisa’s back, messaging Ryan earlier to double-check that everything was going to plan.

She later asked Lisa to meet her at the Chariot Square Hotel, teasing that she had something important to share. Once there, Carla explained that a previously booked event had been cancelled, meaning the venue had suddenly become free again.

That’s when she dropped the big news – she’d booked the hotel for their wedding on April 23.

Lisa was initially taken aback but quickly showed how thrilled she was, admitting that the date couldn’t come soon enough. Ryan soon appeared with champagne, helping the couple toast the exciting news.

Naturally, the moment didn’t stay private for long. Sally overheard the entire exchange and more or less marked the date in her diary, despite not being invited.

Fans reckon Peter will return (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Peter Barlow return for Swarla wedding

Carla and Lisa appear to be heading for their happy ending. Some Coronation Street fans are convinced there’s a dramatic twist on the horizon.

Viewers took to social media to suggest that Carla’s ex, Peter Barlow, could make a surprise return just in time to cause chaos. One fan wrote: “Bring back Peter for Carla’s wedding.”

Another added: “Yes come on Peter!” while a third predicted: “I think that as well, can see him trying to stop it.”

Peter is currently sailing around the world, with viewers last hearing that he’d moved on with another woman following his divorce from Carla. Simon and Bobby had also joined him on his travels. But with a wedding now firmly on the calendar, fans are wondering whether April could see Peter return to Weatherfield – and whether Carla and Lisa’s big day will go off without a hitch.

