Coronation Street follow-up: As Carla and Lisa confess their love once more, soap boss confirms wedding

Swarla are officially back on track, with Carla and Lisa reuniting in tonight’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, January 21) – and yes, the wedding is firmly back on too.

After what’s felt like a long and painful few weeks watching Carla and Lisa go their separate ways, fans were finally thrown a lifeline as the couple found their way back to each other. And in true Swarla style, they’re not hanging about. This reunion picks up right where they left off.

Carla’s stubbornness wore off (Credit: ITV)

Swarla reunited in Coronation Street

This evening saw Carla in full business mode as she prepared for an important, high-stakes client meeting at the hotel. Ryan, armed with a handwritten love letter from Lisa, tried to convince Carla to make amends with her ex. Very ‘Bridgerton.’ Lisa had asked Carla to meet her for a heart-to-heart lunch at the bistro… but Carla, being Carla, didn’t reply.

With Carla’s clients demanding phones off, Lisa was left at the bistro, repeatedly refreshing her messages and slowly convincing herself she’d been completely blanked. One glass of wine too many later, and a hurt, emotional Lisa headed straight to the Chariot Square Hotel, where she made her feelings very publicly known. Declaring Carla her soulmate, insulting the clients’ hairlines and redecorating the floor with her lunch, Lisa ensured the meeting was well and truly derailed. Romance at its finest.

Ryan stepped in to help a very unsteady Lisa, while Carla’s business plans fell apart. But it all led to the moment fans had been waiting for. Back at home, Carla looked after a half-asleep Lisa, who was stunned that Carla had come back for her. Admitting she’d been stubborn, Carla confessed that Lisa’s ‘baldies’ rant was exactly the reminder she needed of why she fell in love in the first place. Swarla were reunited at last.

Happy days at last (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street boss confirms Carla and Lisa wedding will go ahead

And the good news doesn’t stop there. Coronation Street spoilers for later this week confirm Carla and Lisa are officially back together and mark the occasion with celebrations in the Rovers. Naturally.

Lisa wakes up nursing a monster hangover with absolutely no memory of her emotional love declaration at the bistro. Unfortunately for her, the rest of Weatherfield remembers every detail. She’s confused but quietly delighted to find Carla – the love of her life – making her breakfast at home. Safe to say, they’re back on.

Better still, wedding bells are ringing once again. Coronation Street boss Kate Brooks has confirmed that a Swarla wedding is very much happening.

She said: “They were engaged.

“So wedding bells will certainly be ringing in the not too distant future, and they’ll get their happy after.”

After weeks of chaos, heartbreak and wine-fuelled drama, it finally looks like Carla and Lisa are heading for the happy ending fans have been waiting for.

Read more: Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey announces engagement to boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!