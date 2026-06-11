4 Coronation Street fan theories on Gary’s role in Theo’s death

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 10) dropped a bombshell moment when a flashback appeared to show Gary Windass right at the scene of Theo Silverton’s death. The chilling scene saw Gary holding a mallet and standing at the top of the scaffolding, staring down at Theo’s body below.

With viewers left reeling and social media lighting up in the aftermath, fans are now scrambling to piece together exactly what really happened. Was Gary responsible, or is something far more complicated going on? Here are four of the biggest theories doing the rounds.

Did Gary do it? (Credit: ITV)

1. Gary killed Theo

The most straightforward theory is also the most shocking, Gary himself killed Theo.

In the flashback, Gary is seen standing above the scene holding a mallet, which has led many viewers to believe he struck Theo on the head before pushing him from the scaffolding. On the face of it, it certainly looks incriminating.

Some fans were quick to point it out online. One asked: “Just seen Gary from the balcony looking over at Theo does that mean he killed him, or is that too obvious?”

Another added: “So Gary is connected to Theo’s murder… Did he kill Theo and Sarah witnessed it?”

However, others think it may be too obvious for Corrie, especially as Kit has already been convinced Gary is the killer for some time, suggesting a bigger twist could still be on the way.

2. Sarah did it

Another theory gaining traction is that Sarah is actually the one who killed Theo, with Gary now caught up in covering it up.

The pair are already known to be keeping secrets about the night in question, and some fans think it would be unlikely for Gary to risk exposure unless Sarah was involved in some way, either as the killer or someone he was protecting.

There is also speculation that Gary may have been acting to protect Sarah, or that she could have killed Theo and Gary helped her cover it up afterwards.

One viewer posted on X: “It’s too obvious to be Gary who killed Theo. Sarah did it and Gary helped.”

Did they both get the wrong end of the stick? (Credit: ITV)

3. A misunderstanding

A third theory suggests that neither Gary nor Sarah actually killed Theo at all, and the whole situation may be based on a tragic misunderstanding.

In this version of events, both characters arrive separately at the scene, each believing the other may be in danger or responsible. However, Theo is already dead when they get there.

Seeing each other in shock, they wrongly assume the other is the killer and end up covering things up based on that assumption.

As one fan put it: “If this is the flashback, Gary didn’t do it. I think Gary went to confront Theo after seeing Sarah upset on the Street, but Theo was already dead. They are assuming the other did it so they’re covering for each other without ever actually asking if the other did it.”

4. Todd in trouble

The final theory doing the rounds points the finger at Todd, with Gary and Sarah potentially believing he is responsible for Theo’s death.

In this version, they may have assumed Todd killed his abusive husband Theo and stepped in to protect him by helping to cover it up. But the theory takes a twist, as some viewers believe they may have got it completely wrong.

One fan even suggested a more complex angle, writing on X: “Right? I think Gary & Sarah think they are covering up for Todd, that’s why Gary was giving Todd the long stare on Monday He’s resenting Todd, b/c Todd isn’t in a state like him. But, that’s b/c Todd didn’t do it. So, Gary could unwittingly be covering up for Jodie.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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