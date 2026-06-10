Coronation Street fans think they’ve solved Theo murder mystery after dramatic flashback, but Gary’s innocent

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 10) delivered a shock flashback twist, as it appeared to show Gary Windass standing over the body of Theo Silverton.

With Kit Green closing in and Maria Connor growing increasingly suspicious about what Gary has been hiding, the pressure has been building, and so has Gary’s guilt.

Only Sarah Platt seems to be fully aware of what he is really worried about.

An important flashback aired (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass caught up in something serious in Coronation Street

At the factory, Gary slipped away into Sarah’s office for a private chat, with the pair very much acting like two people guarding a secret. But the calm didn’t last long, as Gary admitted it felt like it was only a matter of time before everything came crashing down and they were both exposed.

Sarah tried to keep him steady, reminding him he had been in a similar mess before and somehow managed to get through it.

Gary, however, looked far from convinced, clearly struggling to understand how he has ended up in yet another situation like this.

Meanwhile at the salon, Maria was busy doing Sean’s hair when she heard about Gary and Sarah’s quiet meeting. With Gary already behaving oddly, her mind quickly started racing, and she couldn’t shake the feeling that there might be more going on between them than just friendship.

At the Rovers, Gary arrived just as the conversation turned to Theo’s death, and it was clear he immediately tensed up. Kit wasn’t far behind, following him outside and doubling down on his belief that Gary is the man he is after. He insisted Gary killed Theo and said all that was missing was proof.

Gary snapped back with a blunt ‘prove it,’ before walking away looking anything but calm.

The episode then ended with a flashback showing Gary on the scaffolding, mallet in hand, staring down at Theo’s body below.

Sarah and Gary have a secret (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan theory suggests Sarah Platt twist in Theo death story

Despite Gary Windass appearing to be responsible for Theo Silverton’s death in tonight’s flashback, a new fan theory is doing the rounds suggesting that things may not be as straightforward as they seem.

Viewers think there could still be a major twist involving Sarah Platt, who many believe must be tied into the situation in some way.

The theory suggests that Sarah may actually have got to Theo first and killed him. Gary then supposedly arrives at the scene intending to protect her, only to realise she has already killed Theo herself, leading him to help cover up what happened.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “Sarah killed theo. And Gary is trying to cover it up, I believe.”

Another added: “I think that Gary and Sarah know who killed Theo. Today’s episode made me believe that they are covering for someone who doesn’t even remember killing Theo. Maybe they are covering for Todd.

“Or maybe Sarah killed Theo in self defence.”

A third viewer said: “If it was Miles then Gary has no reason to cover for him. We all know though that he’d do anything for Sarah.”

So the question remains, did Sarah kill Theo? And if she did, is Gary helping to cover it up? Or is there still another twist waiting to land?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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