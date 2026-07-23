‘What the hell have you done to Cain Dingle?’ Emmerdale fans all make the same complaint

Emmerdale viewers have been left frustrated by Cain Dingle’s recent behaviour, with many struggling to recognise the long-time fan favourite.

Since receiving his cancer diagnosis, Cain has understandably been struggling to come to terms with his situation. However, fans feel his constant arguments and refusal to accept help from those closest to him have gone too far.

The character has been pushing away his family and rejecting support, leaving viewers desperate to see a change.

Cain has been struggling to cope (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle criticised for shutting loved ones out

Cancer is a huge challenge for anyone, so Cain was always going to find his diagnosis and treatment difficult to process.

But recently, it has seemed as though Cain has started blaming those around him for what he’s going through, leaving him dangerously close to losing the people who care about him most.

Moira has continued to stand by Cain and remind him that he is loved. However, Cain appears to take everything she says as criticism – whether she’s encouraging him to continue with treatment or simply hoping for a quiet day together. It has left Moira feeling like she has to carefully watch everything she says.

Now, Cain’s behaviour has started affecting his son Kyle too. His rivalry with Graham over who can be the better influence in Kyle’s life has left some viewers questioning his actions as a parent.

Cain is determined for Graham to step away from Kyle, but he fails to see that Graham may be exactly what Kyle needs right now. With everything happening at home, Graham could give Kyle a distraction and help him focus on his cadet training.

Cain is clearly hurting, but he is slowly isolating himself from everyone around him. And when he finally needs them most, he may find himself with nobody left to turn to.

Fans are fed up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call for the return of the ‘old’ Cain Dingle

Viewers are now hoping Cain will stop pushing people away and return to the family man they know and love.

One fan on Instagram asked: “What the hell have you done to Cain Dingle? [BLEEP]”

Another wrote: “BLEEP have they done to Cain Dingle? Sort it out.”

A third person shared: “Absolutely awful atm, Emmerdale. Literally just a cycle of Cain and Moira being friends, Cain and Moira falling out. Every single episode ends with Charity crying, just feels like it’s stuck in a loop.”

A fourth fan added: “They have made Cain completely insufferable, a strange way to tell a cancer story, it’s actually a relief when he’s not in an episode.”

A final fan on X shared: “Catch a grip of yourself Cain. Moira is only trying to support u and u r just being an idiot and a bully towards her .[Bleep] the woman deserves so much than him.”

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!