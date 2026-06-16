Cain’s Charity secret leaves Moira furious as their future hangs in the balance in Emmerdale

Cain Dingle’s world came crashing down in Emmerdale tonight as he was dealt devastating news about his cancer, only for things to get even worse when Moira discovered he had recently propositioned Charity.

With Moira telling him she’s had enough, Cain’s response did little to help his cause. In fact, he barely apologised at all.

So after everything they’ve already survived, can Cain and Moira find a way through this latest crisis? Or has Cain finally pushed his wife beyond breaking point?

It wasn’t good news for Cain and Moira at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Cain learns his cancer has most likely spread in Emmerdale

A trip to the hospital on Tuesday June 16 brought devastating news for Cain. While doctors confirmed his recent operation had been successful, further tests suggested it was highly likely the cancer had spread.

As a result, Cain will need radiotherapy. However, he cannot begin treatment until he has fully recovered from surgery, something that could still be months away.

The situation became even more difficult when Ms Rhodes explained that some of the side effects he is already experiencing, including incontinence and erectile dysfunction, could become permanent after treatment.

Cain and Moira agreed not to tell Kyle and Isaac what had happened, but Cain’s emotions eventually got the better of him. After hearing him lose his temper, the boys quickly realised something was seriously wrong.

Unable to cope, Cain stormed out, leaving Moira to go after him.

Drunk Charity made things 10 times worse for Cain (Credit: ITV)

Charity drops a huge bombshell

Elsewhere, Charity was struggling with her own problems and turning to wine for comfort. When Moira stopped by looking for Cain, Charity ended up revealing that Cain had once propositioned her while Moira was in prison.

Viewers know Cain never intended to act on it. He was drunk, miserable and feeling sorry for himself. But the way Charity told the story made the situation sound far worse.

Although Charity attempted to backtrack, the damage was done. Moira could only be reminded of the time Cain slept with Ruby while she was undergoing surgery for a brain tumour.

Can Moira forgive Cain? (Credit: ITV)

Moira confronts Cain as tensions explode in Emmerdale

When Cain finally returned home, Moira wasted no time confronting him over what Charity had told her.

Cain insisted it wasn’t the right day to discuss it, but Moira wasn’t prepared to let it go. She accused him of always finding an excuse to run away from his problems and end up in someone else’s bed.

“Unlikely,” he replied. “Who’d have me?”

“Not me. Not right now,” Moira shot back.

Hurt by her response, Cain lashed out and called her “fickle”, prompting Moira to walk away.

Cain might have pushed Moira too far in Emmerdale and it could be the end of them? (Credit: ITV)

Has Cain finally gone too far?

Cain and Moira have survived more than most couples, and she has forgiven him for some huge mistakes over the years. But this time feels different.

Perhaps most frustratingly, Cain barely apologised for what happened, despite seeing how deeply hurt Moira was.

Right now, he seems consumed by his own fears and frustrations, leaving little room to recognise the pain he is causing those around him. The question is whether he can pull himself out of that spiral before it’s too late.

Spoilers for next week reveal Charity encourages Cain to finally open up to Moira. But while he agrees to be honest with his wife, it remains to be seen whether honesty alone will be enough to repair the damage.

Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain, previously admitted he doesn’t know whether Cain and Moira will make it through this latest challenge. However, he also suggested that “this will be a story about how ultimately their love for each other is so strong”, offering fans a glimmer of hope that the end may not be quite here yet.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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