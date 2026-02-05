Jeff Hordley issues stark warning over Cain and Moira’s future in Emmerdale

In Emmerdale Moira is sitting in prison for a crime she did not commit and Cain is trying to come to terms with his prostate cancer diagnosis. The pressure on their marriage has never been greater.

Either ordeal on its own would be enough to test even the strongest relationship. Together, they could prove devastating. And now Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain, has issued a worrying warning about whether the couple can survive what lies ahead.

Moira is in prison and Cain doesn’t want to burden her (Credit: ITV)

Cain battling cancer and Moira behind bars in Emmerdale

On Monday night (February 2), Moira’s world came crashing down after police discovered two bodies on her land. DNA evidence linked her to Anya, whose body was found in the first grave, before officers dropped a further bombshell by revealing the second body belonged to Celia.

With the case stacking up against her and the investigation riddled with flaws, Moira was charged with double murder and remanded in custody.

Cain was left reeling, desperate to help his wife while also facing a nightmare of his own. Forced to attend his hospital appointment alone, Cain was told on Wednesday February 4 that he has aggressive prostate cancer.

In the powerful episode, filmed entirely from Cain’s perspective, viewers watched him struggle to process the diagnosis before heading to his father’s grave. It was there that Sarah found him and Cain finally admitted the truth about his illness. She promised to stand by him, but Moira remains in the dark.

With Cain facing his prognosis alone and Moira facing the possibility of a long stretch behind bars, the question remains whether they can support each other through this or whether the strain will tear them apart.

Cain and Moira have been through so much (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Hordley speaks out

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Jeff admitted even he is unsure where this leaves Cain and Moira.

“I think that’s what’s good about this story, for Cain and Moira. There’s a series of obstacles and hurdles that lay in front of them that I think are really going to challenge them as a couple.

“As to whether it makes or breaks them, I don’t think I even know just yet but it’s going to be really interesting to see.”

It is a worrying thought for fans who have watched the couple survive so much already.

When the storyline was first announced, show boss Laura Shaw also hinted that their relationship would face serious strain. “Their complex marriage will be tested as they face dark times,” she said.

However, there may still be hope. In a more recent interview with The Mirror, Jeff spoke about the depth of Cain and Moira’s bond.

“Cain is told surgery could make him incontinent and/or he could have an erectile dysfunction afterwards. For some men, this can be short term but for others, it is forever.

“What if Moira won’t want him? This will be a story about how ultimately their love for each other is so strong.”

It sounds like the road ahead will be incredibly tough. Whether love is enough to see Cain and Moira through it remains to be seen.

Read more: Emmerdale viewers ‘won’t watch’ any more if the soap doesn’t address ‘change’

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!