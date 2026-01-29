Emmerdale viewers ‘won’t watch’ any more if the soap doesn’t address music ‘change’

Emmerdale has been experimenting more and more with dramatic incidental music to underline its biggest moments. But while some viewers are enjoying the cinematic flair, others are far from impressed.

This week’s scenes featuring Graham Foster’s explosive confrontation with Kim and Joe Tate have proved particularly divisive, with a number of fans taking to social media to vent their frustration over the soundtrack playing beneath the dialogue.

The tense showdown was accopanied by music (Credit: ITV)

Incidental music in Emmerdale

Using music to heighten drama is not something Emmerdale has traditionally leaned into. It is more commonly associated with films than long-running soaps. However, since Corriedale, the show has clearly been testing the waters.

Viewers first noticed it during Corriedale itself, where music played heavily across several key scenes. It then cropped up again in last week’s flashbacks to Ray’s murder, with black and white footage accompanied by dramatic scoring. The same approach was used when Paddy made the harrowing decision to lock Bear away for his own safety.

On Wednesday January 28, the music became impossible to miss during Graham’s return to Home Farm. Kim’s signature opera-style music played in the background, building to a crescendo as Graham stepped into the room. The soundtrack swelled again as Graham was arrested, carrying straight through to the closing credits.

At times, the music has undeniably heightened the drama. Graham revealing himself to Kim and Joe on Tuesday January 27 was unapologetically camp and, for many, hugely entertaining.

But not everyone is on board.

The music ramped up as Graham was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Fans hit out at the format change

A Reddit thread quickly filled with complaints from viewers unhappy with the added soundtrack.

“I thought the Hollyoaks-esque background music was a temporary artefact of Corriedale, but it seems it’s here to stay. Is anyone else finding it incredibly irritating?” asked the thread starter.

Others were quick to agree. “I’m also finding it annoying. It’s like they’re wringing out any remaining realism,” wrote one.

Another added: “It shows contempt for viewers, like we’re too thick to understand what emotions we should be feeling.”

“It’s so unnecessary and the producers need to remember that it’s a soap not a cinematic blockbuster. Longtime viewers being alienated again,” complained another fan.

“I’m not a fan either. It just isn’t what I expect in a soap,” said someone else, adding that the actors alone were more than enough to hold their attention.

Over on X, viewers echoed the same frustration. “OMG what is the music in the Graham scenes?? I hate it. That’s not what Emmerdale or Corrie is.”

Another posted: “Great episode, but lose the music, it’s not needed.”

One viewer even warned: “WTF is this annoying music playing behind the speech. It’s giving me a headache. I won’t watch if this continues.”

It worked brilliantly however when Graham made his first entrance (Credit: ITV)

Does the music have a place in Emmerdale?

Not everyone feels so strongly against it. Some viewers have been quick to defend the show’s creative choices.

“I’ll never understand why people complain every time a soap is the slightest bit artistic or creative,” argued one fan.

Another added: “I think it’s good putting intense music in the background like today’s episode.”

For now, it seems Emmerdale’s new musical direction is firmly splitting opinion. Whether it is here to stay or quietly dropped remains to be seen, but it has certainly got viewers talking.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storylines – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!