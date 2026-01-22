Fans stunned as Emmerdale brings Bear back and solves Ray murder

With the shock reveal that Bear Wolf is alive and the long-running mystery of who killed Ray now solved in Emmerdale, it’s fair to say the village was turned upside down tonight.

After parading a whole line-up of suspects, each with more than enough reason to want Ray gone, the truth has finally been exposed. And while a few viewers may have guessed it, for most it was a jaw-dropping surprise.

Everyone was out to get Ray (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight sees Ray under pressure

After opening with familiar scenes of Ray preparing to dispose of a body, the episode shifted back to the village where Paddy made a stand, deciding he could no longer walk away and attempting to phone the police. Ray’s response was immediate and chilling, threatening Eve and stopping Paddy dead in his tracks.

A shaken Paddy confided in Dylan, breaking down with guilt over not realising Bear was struggling. Dylan blamed himself too and wanted to go to the police, but Paddy could not risk Ray following through on his threats.

Outside, Ray arranged a fake passport and new identity, but Arthur soon appeared at the car window, rock in hand. This time, he chose not to attack, instead shoving Ray aside and stealing the red bag. When Arthur returned home, Laurel was stunned to discover it contained drugs.

Furious and confused, Laurel clashed with Arthur as he lashed out at her choices since Ashley’s death. The confrontation spiralled and Laurel ended up slapping her son as emotions boiled over.

Graham was prepared to end Ray (Credit: ITV)

Graham is stopped before finishing the job

In the chaos, Ray was suddenly confronted by Graham. Dragging him into the village hall, Graham made it clear the balance of power had shifted. He beat Ray brutally, leaving him barely conscious.

But the moment was cut short when Joe Tate overheard the disturbance. Graham was forced to flee, leaving Ray alive and the job unfinished.

Elsewhere, Ross was prowling the farm with a gun when April emerged from one of the barns. She explained she had fled into the woods after Ray failed to kill her, believing disappearing was the only way to keep her family safe. Ross promised to take over from there.

However, April pleaded with him not to kill Ray, saying she could not live with the guilt if Ross became a killer because of her. Back in the village, both Marlon and Rhona watched events unfold, clearly fearing the worst, and Rhona eventually called Graham off.

Paddy was fighting for his life when Bear walked in (Credit: ITV)

Ray attacks Paddy as Bear is revealed to be alive

Ray staggered out of the village hall and spotted Dylan, accusing him of destroying everything. He dragged him back to Paddy’s house and launched a vicious verbal and physical attack, twisting the knife by claiming Paddy never truly cared about him.

Paddy burst in, hammer in hand, but Ray quickly overpowered him and began beating him mercilessly.

Then the door opened.

Bear walked in. Alive. And very much real.

Bear didn’t seem to be aware of what he’d done (Credit: ITV)

So who killed Ray in Emmerdale?

Ray ordered ‘Ted’ to wait outside, but Bear told him to back off and leave Paddy alone. Ray tried to manipulate him, but Bear snapped. Using his old wrestling moves, he held Ray in a crushing grip, repeatedly saying he just wanted it all to stop.

Despite Dylan and Paddy begging him to let go, Bear carried on, squeezing the life out of Ray while repeating: “It’s got to stop”.

And just like that, Ray was dead.

Paddy couldn’t believe what his dad had done (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Emmerdale’s who killed Ray twist

The explosive ending left viewers reeling and social media quickly filled with reactions.

Never watched #Emmerdale before I saw the Bear story advertised a couple months ago and thought it sounded really interesting… The satisfaction of today’s episode knows no bounds! — Rebecca Burgess (@rebecca_2402) January 22, 2026

Well that was explosive – bloody hell, if we ever needed an hour episode #Emmerdale — SunnySkies (@PaulaAlessPod) January 22, 2026

Omg it was brilliant. Watch it as soon as possible and avoid social media at all costs! #Emmerdale — Penny (@Surfingspaniel) January 22, 2026

I’ve just watched tonight’s #Emmerdale! OMFG I WAS RIGHT . NO SPOILERS but WOW! What an ending — Ryan Glendenning ✨ (@RyanSoapKing25) January 22, 2026

Today’s is probably the best episode of #emmerdale since I started watching again last May. — CobraEagle42 (@CobraEagle42) January 22, 2026

Whole time it was bear!! Love that for him you get your lick back #Emmerdale — Logan️‍ (@ABoredReality) January 22, 2026

Whether you saw it coming or not, Emmerdale delivered a huge payoff to one of its darkest storylines in years. And with the fallout still to come, the village looks far from finished with the consequences.

