Did Graham really kill Ray in Emmerdale? Upcoming clues cast doubt on the theory

Graham Foster’s dramatic return to Emmerdale has thrown the spotlight firmly on whether he killed Ray Walters. After tonight’s episode (Tuesday January 20), the theory feels stronger than ever.

And yet, there are enough loose ends to suggest Emmerdale may be playing its favourite trick once again.

So did Graham really do it? The clues are stacking up, but the full picture is far from clear.

Graham is back and wants to help Rhona (Credit: ITV)

How did Graham fake his death in Emmerdale?

During Rhona’s flashback episode, she and Marlon were unravelling over April’s disappearance. While Marlon headed out to search for his daughter, Rhona was suddenly grabbed from behind.

The shock figure turned out to be Graham, who told her he had little time but had come back to help. Rhona immediately demanded to know how he was alive.

Graham explained he had discovered Kim was trying to kill him and believed she would never leave them alone. Knowing Rhona would always stand by him, he made the decision to disappear without her and start again.

He said he had been searching for Marlon to apologise and to warn him to protect Rhona from Pierce Harris, who was still at large. Graham insisted he never killed Pierce himself because he could not bear the thought of Rhona seeing him as a murderer.

After Pierce ran him down, Graham admitted he accepted death at first. But when he came round, he decided his death was the only way Rhona could truly move on.

Using skills from his time in the SAS, Graham played dead and was helped by former colleagues to escape the country. He revealed DI Dent blackmailed those involved into keeping quiet.

Graham planned to return and deal with Pierce himself, but his drinking spiralled. He blacked out and woke up on a ferry, later being told Pierce had been caught. His friend eventually admitted he had lied, believing Graham was in no state to handle it.

Did Graham kill Ray? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale hints Graham killed Ray

Graham explained that his current work involves dealing with situations the police cannot, and for those willing to pay. He had been hired by a powerful man, but pulled out when he realised it involved drugs and people trafficking.

When Graham discovered the operation had links back to Emmerdale and that April’s name had come up, he knew he had to step in.

He then told Rhona he would deal with Ray, making a chilling promise: “I won’t make the mistake of sparing Ray like I spared Pierce.”

After handing Rhona a number to contact him on, Graham pulled up his hood and vanished from the village once more.

But there are clues Graham did not kill Ray in Emmerdale

On paper, it all sounds very convincing. A former SAS soldier who handles dangerous problems taking out a known trafficker feels like an open-and-shut case. But Emmerdale is rarely that simple.

Marlon is armed with a knife (Credit: ITV)

1. There are more episodes this week

The soap has already confirmed Ray’s killer will be revealed on Thursday January 22. With another episode still to air before then, there are more stories left to be told.

That includes flashbacks from the other suspects, including Marlon, Ross, Paddy and Dylan. Until those pieces fall into place, the mystery remains wide open.

What will Ross do with that gun? (Credit: ITV)

2. Ross knows and he has a weapon

The closing moments of tonight’s episode also raised eyebrows. Marlon was seen hammering on Ross’s car window as Ross promised he would “deal with Ray”. Marlon, who we know has a knife, shouted after him that April was his daughter.

Tomorrow night (Wednesday January 21), Ross is shown armed with a gun. It is a detail that feels far too important to ignore.

Graham would not have left the body in the van if he’d killed Ray in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

3. Graham has knowledge

Graham’s SAS background has been heavily emphasised throughout the week. A man who knows how to fake his own death and disappear without a trace would also know how to properly dispose of a body.

Leaving Ray in Jai’s van feels careless and amateur. If Graham had killed him, logic suggests there would have been no body at all.

Instead, this looks messy and impulsive, not the work of someone trained to cover his tracks.

So if not Graham, who really killed Ray?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

