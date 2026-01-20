Emmerdale nails it as Graham’s return explanation leaves fans delighted in ITVX episode

Emmerdale has finally lifted the lid on how and why Graham Foster managed to fake his own death. It might stretch credibility in places, but judging by the reaction online, most fans could not care less. They are simply thrilled to have him back where he belongs.

After weeks of speculation and teasing, the soap has now joined the dots on one of its biggest twists, giving viewers the long-awaited explanation behind Graham’s impossible survival.

*Warning, this article contains spoilers regarding Graham Foster and his return from the dead from tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday January 20). The episode has not aired on ITV yet, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Graham has returned to Emmerdale and was first seen in Corriedale (Credit: ITV)

A shock return

Viewers’ jaws hit the floor earlier this month when Graham Foster appeared very much alive in Corriedale. He was behind the wheel of a van, with a woman tied up in the back, later revealed to be Shona’s sister Jodie from Coronation Street.

Everything changed when Graham spotted Joe Tate at the crash site. He immediately told his employer the job was over, making it clear he had more important matters to deal with.

Joe, convinced he had seen Graham, hired a private investigator to confirm his suspicions. She tracked down DI Dent, who had led the original investigation into Graham’s death and insisted he was definitely dead. As viewers soon discovered, that was far from the truth.

Emmerdale has kept fans waiting for answers, but tonight those questions are finally addressed.

Rhona has many questions (Credit: ITV)

Life after death for Graham Foster in Emmerdale

Tuesday’s episode (January 20) continues flashforward week, with Rhona’s mystery finally taking centre stage. As many viewers had predicted, it all leads back to Graham Foster’s return from the dead.

Graham turns up when Rhona is alone, leaving her shocked and horrified. She demands answers, and this time she gets them.

Graham explains he discovered Kim was trying to kill him and realised she would never allow him and Rhona to be happy together. Believing the only way to protect Rhona was to disappear, he chose to leave and start a new life alone.

Then Pierce Harris entered the picture, giving Graham the idea to fake his own death. If everyone believed he was dead, he thought it was the only way both he and Rhona could truly move on.

He even addressed how Billy and Priya found his body. Drawing on his SAS background, Graham claimed he knew how to play dead and could hold his breath for an extremely long time.

Graham revealed he was helped by an old friend from the SAS, while the detective ensured everyone was paid off to confirm he was dead. Although Graham had planned to return and deal with Pierce himself, he became blind drunk and his friend took him out of the country while he was blacked out, later lying and saying Pierce had been caught and sent back to prison.

When Graham eventually learned the truth about Pierce, his friend admitted he had lied because he believed Graham was in no fit state to handle it and would only make things worse.

Joe suspects Graham is alive (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans react

Despite the admittedly far-fetched nature of the storyline, viewers have largely embraced it, making it clear they are just happy Graham is back.

“Personally I believe this way more than some of the other back-from-the-dead stories it made sense to both his character and his storyline,” one fan shared on social media.

Others admitted it was completely bonkers but loved it anyway. “It truly is absolutely bonkers and surely the most far-fetched back-from-the-dead storyline in any soap ever. However, I’m just gonna go with it as I’m just happy to have Graham back!”

“I am obsessed with how Graham faked his death and it all linking in with his backstory. Take a bow,” said another impressed viewer.

A fourth summed it up simply: “Tonight was top tier. I didn’t even need an explanation I have just accepted Graham is back and is back for good!”

Graham will be back to see Rhona again next week (Credit: ITV)

So why is Graham back in Emmerdale now?

Graham explains to Rhona that through his new line of work, dealing with problems the police cannot, he heard April was in serious trouble.

He wants to help and believes he can make a difference. The big question now is whether Rhona will let him back into her life, and whether she can ever truly trust him again.

