As Eddie finally gets his comeuppance in EastEnders, could this hidden clue reveal who is next to die?

Today’s EastEnders delivered one of the most shocking moments in recent memory as George Knight finally reached breaking point with his adoptive father Eddie.

But while viewers were left stunned by Eddie’s fate, it was a chilling moment involving Denise Fox that really got fans talking.

After weeks of tension and years of pain, George made a life-changing decision. However, some viewers are now convinced the episode’s haunting final moments could hint at heartbreak ahead for Denise.

George was horrified when Gina told him what Eddie said about her (Credit: BBC)

George saw Eddie for who he really was

Until today, George had believed that Eddie had seen the error of his ways and told Gina he was looking after his dying father because it is what his mum would have wanted.

However, when Gina revealed what Eddie had said to Harry about her, George finally saw that his dad would never change. In yesterday’s episode, George told Eddie that he would be moving him back to the prison to die alone. However, Eddie dealt his trump card by telling George all about his deal with Nicola.

George was stunned by the news Nicola had taken Eddie’s money, but didn’t let his father have the satisfaction of making him upset. Instead, past tensions between the pair resurfaced in today’s EastEnders, and George confronted Eddie once again about killing his biological dad in a racist attack.

Eddie coldly told George that he didn’t regret his actions and would do it again in a heartbeat. He then called George a coward for sitting back and watching it happen, despite George only being a child at the time.

Eddie taunted George, making him finally snap (Credit: BBC)

George silenced Eddie for good in EastEnders

As Eddie’s cruel jibes got worse, George got to the point where he couldn’t take it any longer. As Eddie took some painkillers and started choking on a tablet, George watched as he begged for water.

Instead of helping Eddie, George watched him struggling to swallow. He then coolly drank the glass of water himself.

George seemed calm and emotionless as Nicola got home and found Eddie had died.

He kept the truth about what really happened in Eddie’s last moments to himself. Instead, he chose to confront Nicola about the money she took from his father.

Fans fear for Denise after she watches Eddie being taken away in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans worry for Denise

While George’s confrontation with Eddie dominated the episode, many viewers were distracted by a brief but unsettling moment involving Denise.

As undertakers removed Eddie’s body from the house, Denise watched from the Square.

The scene struck a nerve with fans, particularly after Denise’s recent diagnosis with an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Adding to the unease was the sound of a ticking clock heard during the closing moments of the episode.

“Did anyone else hear that ticking clock while Denise watched Eddie being taken away?” asked one viewer on social media.

Another replied: “I heard it too. It sounded ominous to me!”

“The bit where Denise saw the coroner’s van was intense,” said a third.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “I hated the last scene and the ticking clock. Diane’s expression was so powerful.”

One viewer also pointed out that EastEnders often uses sound effects to underline significant moments.

“That ticking clock didn’t sound good to me. It’s a bit like the tube train sounds they use when something bad is about to happen!”

For now, fans can take some comfort from the fact Denise was seen in January’s flashforward episode.

Beyond that, however, her future remains uncertain. And after today’s unsettling scenes, viewers are more worried than ever.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Denise’s future takes another bleak turn