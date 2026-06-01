Denise makes a life-changing decision in EastEnders spoilers for next week as she refuses to begin treatment for her blood cancer, choosing instead to stay focused on Chelsea and little Jordan following his devastating accident.

Meanwhile, George’s overwhelming guilt pushes him into a risky situation despite serious warnings about his health. Also, Kat stumbles across a secret involving Oscar and Josh that could leave Jasmine facing more heartbreak.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

Chelsea won’t leave Jordan’s side (Credit: BBC)

1. Jordan fights for his life

As Denise puts her own health worries to one side so that she can support her family, Chelsea is heartbroken when doctors reveal Jordan may never get better.

Denise puts her family first (Credit: BBC)

2. Denise refuses to have treatment in EastEnders spoilers

Denise is stunned when the doctors insist she is admitted to hospital immediately so that she can start her treatment. But she is determined to be there for her family, and so refuses.

Denise won’t listen to the doctors (Credit: BBC)

3. Jack begs Denise to put herself first

Jack is devastated when Denise won’t start her treatment for blood cancer. But despite his pleas, Denise remains adamant that Chelsea needs her.

Jack worries about what delaying Denise’s treatment might mean (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Denise’s health deteriorates

Jack is horrified when Denise’s health takes another turn for the worse. Worried about what the delay in treatment means for Denise’s future, Jack turns to Yolande and shares the doctor’s warnings. She tells Jack he needs to do whatever it takes to convince Denise to start the treatment.

Denise tries to reassure Jack (Credit: BBC)

5. Jack is fighting a losing battle

Jack begs Denise to start her treatment. But even when he tries to reason with her, she won’t listen. Denise remains firm in her decision to delay going to hospital, and Jack is at a loss over what to do.

George goes to vent his anger at the gym (Credit: BBC)

6. George’s guilt causes danger

George clashes with Nicola over the truth about Eddie’s money. Desperate to ease his guilt and anger, he heads to the boxing gym where he ends up in a friendly boxing session with Mark.

Mark accidentally knocks George out (Credit: BBC)

7. George takes a huge risk

Despite knowing one punch could kill him due to his brain injury, George fights Mark in the boxing ring. Their friendly sparring session turns serious as George vents his anger and Mark is forced to hit back to defend himself. Soon one of Mark’s punches lands on George, and he is knocked out cold.

Phil is there to help George (Credit: BBC)

8. Phil comes to George’s rescue in EastEnders spoilers

Phil comes to George’s aid and tells Mark that George should never have been in the ring. George comes round, groggy and confused, but refuses hospital treatment.

George is still cross with Nicola (Credit: BBC)

9. Nicola gets the shock of her life

Phil urges George to come clean to Nicola about his brain injury, and she is stunned. She tries to reason with George about the money she took from Eddie, but he won’t let her justify her actions. Will the pair ever be able to get past the devastation of the past week?

Gina is shocked when Nicola comes clean (Credit: BBC)

10. Harry worries about the truth getting out

Harry is terrified that George might tell Gina about Nicola’s deal with Eddie. He’s convinced that it will ruin everything when she finds out he knew. Harry urges Nicola to come clean to Gina before she finds out from someone else, but how will Gina react?

Oscar and Josh have a heart-to-heart (Credit: BBC)

11. Josh reveals a shocking truth

Oscar juggles his time between seeing Jasmine and Josh separately. However, he gets a shock when Josh reveals the truth about what happened when their foster dad died. Oscar is stunned by the news, and grills Jasmine. But instead of opening up, Jasmine slaps him.

Kat catches Josh and Oscar together (Credit: BBC)

12. EastEnders spoilers: Kat catches Josh and Oscar together

The Slaters decide to organise a birthday party for Jasmine, but Jasmine is adamant that Josh has to be there as well. Kat goes to invite Josh but gets the shock of her life when she sees Josh and Oscar kissing through the window.

Kat tells Alfie about Oscar and Josh (Credit: BBC)

13. Kat keeps secrets from Jasmine

Kat confronts Oscar and tells him to stay away from their family. She later tells Alfie about her discovery, and they agree to keep it under wraps for now so they don’t ruin Jasmine’s birthday.

Oscar finds himself in big trouble (Credit: BBC)

14. Oscar is caught out

Jasmine is heartbroken when Oscar refuses to come to her party, believing it is because she slapped him. Oblivious to Kat catching Josh and Oscar together, Jasmine blames herself for the fact Oscar is a no-show. However, when Zoe hears of Jasmine’s turmoil, she persuades Oscar and Josh to come to the party. They have no choice but to go – but will they manage to keep their secret safe?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as The Night That Changes Everything kicks off