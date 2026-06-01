EastEnders fans left traumatised by ‘horrible’ and ‘brutal’ ending as character left for dead in early iPlayer episode

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Jordan left for dead.

EastEnders fans have been left stunned after today’s dramatic instalment kicked off the soap’s huge ‘The Night That Changes Everything’ event with a shocking accident involving young Jordan.

This week’s four episodes all unfold across the same night, centred around Ross and Vicki’s wedding celebrations. While the happy couple appear to have moved past the recent Zack drama, several Walford residents are about to face life-changing consequences.

The latest episode follows Ian and Chelsea during the wedding reception, while Denise continues to come to terms with the devastating news that she has blood cancer.

However, Denise’s diagnosis is soon overshadowed by a horrifying incident that threatens to tear the family apart.

Chelsea shouts at Jordan at the wedding (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea and Ian’s worlds fall apart

Ian’s life is in a good place right now, but little does he know that everything is about to come crashing down. Today’s episode sees him flirting with Elaine at the wedding, while also making peace with Cindy.

Things are great in Ian’s world. But when he decides to take tipsy Kathy home, his life changes forever.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is sick of being single and flirts with Mark Jr., but when he and Zack square up at the bar, Lauren steps in to diffuse the fight.

Zack goes outside to cool off, and Chelsea goes with him, and the pair end up almost kissing. However, the moment is interrupted by Jordan, who has been running rings around Chelsea all day.

Stressed from having to keep an eye on the kids and not able to let her hair down, Chelsea yells at Jordan to go away. Something that she will live to regret for the rest of her life.

Drunk Kathy distracts Ian in the car in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

As Kathy messes with the stereo in the car, Ian gets distracted and reverses into some bins while trying to get out of his parking space.

There is a crunch, and Kathy asks if he has hit something; however, Ian tells her it was just some bins and drives off.

Little does he know that he has knocked down little Jordan, who has run away from the wedding after Chelsea shouted, and he is now lying lifeless on the floor.

With no one aware that Jordan is missing, let alone hurt, things don’t look good for the 4-year-old. And fans aren’t happy!

Jordan is left lying on the ground after being run over (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are devastated

The dramatic scenes left many viewers reeling, with fans quickly sharing their concerns about Jordan’s fate.

“No. No, no, no, no, NO! They cannot do that to Jordan on the same night Denise finds out she has cancer. That’s too much for one family. Nope,” wrote one viewer on Reddit.

Another agreed: “Totally! It was a horrible ending. Really brutal, no lead-up, nothing – just Jordan laid out on the ground.”

“Oh, Jordan, poor kid. I hope he will be alright. Chelsea is never gonna forgive herself,” said a third fan.

Meanwhile, some viewers have already started speculating that the accident could be linked to Gray’s rumoured return.

“Now we know why Gray comes back. Jordan must need a transplant, and Gray is the only one who can help,” predicted one fan.

Another suggested: “Or, what if Ian has killed Jordan… which prompts the return of Gray?”

A third viewer agreed, writing: “Yes! Jordan must die, and that’s why Gray comes back.”

Whatever happens next, EastEnders viewers have been left desperate to find out Jordan’s fate as ‘The Night That Changes Everything’ gets off to an explosive start.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as The Night That Changes Everything kicks off