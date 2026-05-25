Walford is heading for one of its most dramatic weeks in recent memory as EastEnders airs a huge run of episodes centred around one devastating night.

In scenes billed as ‘The Night That Changes Everything’, all four episodes next week unfold across the same evening following Ross and Vicki’s wedding. But while the celebrations begin in style, disaster soon strikes and several lives are left changed forever.

From shocking revelations and heartbreak to emotional confessions and terrifying news, here’s everything coming up in EastEnders next week…

Ian realises tipsy Kathy needs to go home (Credit: BBC)

1. Ian’s good deed ends in tragedy

After enjoying one too many proseccos at Vicki and Ross’s wedding, Kathy ends up clashing with Cindy. Seeing his mum worse for wear, Ian decides it’s time to take her home.

But while Ian thinks he’s doing the right thing, he has no idea a tragic chain of events has already been set in motion.

Ian is thrilled when Kathy heaps praise on him, but his world is about to be shattered (Credit: BBC)

2. Ian’s world is shattered in seconds

Back at home, drunk Kathy tells Ian how proud she is that he has been voted Councillor Beale. Ian laps up his mum’s praise, unaware of the events unfolding outside. Ian’s happiness is shattered when a knock at the door brings devastating news. As more information comes to light, Ian realises that his life will never be the same again, and he’s about to lose everything.

Denise confides in Yolande about her cancer before telling Jack (Credit: BBC)

3. Yolande worries about Denise in EastEnders spoilers

At the wedding, Yolande is worried about Denise, who is nowhere to be seen. At the hospital, Denise is horrified when the doctor gives her information about her cancer diagnosis. She heads back to Fox & Hare, trying to find space to clear her head. Yolande finds her, and soon, emotions get the better of Denise, and she tells Yolande everything.

Denise finds it hard to tell Jack the truth in EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

4. Denise struggles to process her diagnosis

Yolande is heartbroken to hear about Denise’s diagnosis and takes her home, where they have a heart-to-heart. However, as they are talking, Denise’s consultant calls and insists she needs to come back to the hospital so that she can start her treatment immediately.

Lauren steps in when Zack and Mark argue (Credit: BBC)

5. Chelsea’s world is shattered in EastEnders spoilers

Meanwhile, back at the wedding, Mark and Chelsea flirt. But things get heated when Zack and Mark argue about Vicki, and Lauren is forced to step in. Outside, Zack and Chelsea almost kiss, but the moment is interrupted. Chelsea heads back into the wedding marquee, oblivious that her world is about to be shattered forever.

Ian and Chelsea’s storylines are linked in the week of special episodes (Credit: BBC)

6. Denise puts Chelsea first in EastEnders spoilers

Before Denise has time to process her diagnosis, her night takes a shocking turn when she gets a worrying phone call from her family. Something terrible has happened, and she rushes to Chelsea’s side in her hour of need, putting her own diagnosis to the back of her mind.

Jack is devastated when Denise tells him about her cancer (Credit: BBC)

7. Denise finally tells Jack about her cancer

As Denise tries to be strong for Chelsea, she hides her cancer diagnosis from her loved ones. Yolande covers for Denise when everyone questions why she wasn’t at the wedding. Denise realises she is going to have to come clean to Jack, and leaves him devastated when she reveals her cancer diagnosis.

Max proposes to Cindy at the wedding (Credit: BBC)

8. Max proposes to Cindy at the wedding

Back at the wedding, Max is fed up with no one taking his relationship with Cindy seriously. Taking matters into his own hands, he grabs the microphone and declares his love for her in front of everyone. Max then asks Cindy to marry him with everyone watching, leaving Cindy stunned.

Gina tells George everything (Credit: BBC)

9. EastEnders spoilers: Gina tells George the truth

Gina is still fuming about Eddie living at George’s, and she rants at Harry about the situation. At home, Harry tells Gina about Eddie’s sickening comments from the previous day, and she is completely heartbroken. She tells George what has happened, and he is horrified to realise his dad hasn’t changed a bit.

George learns what Eddie has said about Gina (Credit: BBC)

10. Eddie drops a bombshell

Determined to protect his family, George tells Eddie he’s sending him back to prison. Realising George means business, Eddie retaliates with a shocking revelation.

He tells George that Nicla has been letting him stay in exchange for money, leaving George completely blindsided.

George takes matters into his own hands (Credit: BBC)

11. George does the unthinkable in EastEnders spoilers

As tensions explode between George and Eddie, years of pain and anger come bubbling to the surface.

George then takes drastic action in a desperate bid to protect himself and his loved ones from Eddie’s toxic behaviour. But his impulsive decision could have devastating consequences. What has George done?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police