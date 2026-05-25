EastEnders viewers got the shock of the day when Whitney Dean made an unexpected return to Albert Square.

The fan favourite appeared in today’s episode in scenes that had been kept completely under wraps.

But while her comeback brought plenty of drama for Zack, many fans are now wondering whether Whitney is returning to Walford for good.

Fans were thrilled to see Whitney make a shock return (Credit: BBC)

Whitney returned to EastEnders

Zack was surprised to get a call while helping Kat and Alfie get ready for Vicki and Ross’s wedding. He dashed out, claiming he had to take it.

While he kept the caller’s identity to himself, Zack asked for some time off and left with a spring in his step.

However, it was later revealed that Whitney had been the one calling Zack to ask him to meet for lunch.

As George and Eddie went for lunch in Knight Fusion, George had to dash off after hearing Ivy had a temperature. He left a very annoyed Gina to take Eddie home. And, as they left, Zack and Whitney were revealed to be sitting behind them.

Whitney’s return was a heavily guarded secret, meaning fans got a huge shock when she was spotted. And soon the reason for her return was revealed.

Whitney showed Zack photos of their two-year-old daughter, Dolly, and their foster daughter, Britney. But she was then left stunned when he asked her if she was happy raising the girls on her own.

Despite Whitney claiming that she was happy, Zack asked her to come back to Walford so they could be a family again. Whintey begged him not to make things difficult and revealed that she had met someone else.

The news hit Zack like a brick. And, with his dreams of having his family around him shattered, Whitney’s news is set to have a shocking knock-on effect in EastEnders.

Whitney left EastEnders in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

More drama for Zack tomorrow

Tomorrow’s EastEnders will see Zack brokenhearted as he processes the news that Whitney has moved on. But instead of getting his life back on track, Zack goes into self-destruct mode and is determined to take Vicki with him.

Zack gives Vicki a bracelet, asking her to wear it on her wedding day to prove that he means something to her. She is horrified, refuses to wear it and reminds him that she loves Ross.

However, a second rejection in one day leaves Zack upset. He later tries to sabotage the wedding by putting doubt in Ross’s mind about Vicki’s honesty.

Zack questions whether Ross can trust Vicki. Then, later in the week, he asks Vicki if she is marrying the right man.

Soon, Zack’s attempts to derail the wedding work when Ross realises he is the man Vicki cheated with. He confronts her at the altar – but will she tell the truth?

Zack tries to sabotage Vicki’s wedding tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

Is Whitney coming back to EastEnders for good?

At the moment, Whitney’s return is only believed to be temporary.

EastEnders has not announced any plans for the character to come back full-time, and, after revealing she has started a new relationship, it seems likely Whitney will continue her life off-screen with Dolly and Britney.

Whitney left Walford two years ago to start a fresh chapter in Wakefield after discovering Zack had cheated on her with her best friend Lauren, something she could neither forgive nor forget.

But after everything Whitney has been through over the years, fans will no doubt be hoping this latest update finally means she gets the happy ending she deserves.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police