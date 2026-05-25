One Direction fans left sobbing as Liam Payne’s girlfriend shares emotional unseen video of late star: ‘Hope heaven is treating you well’

One Direction fans have been left in tears as Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared a previously unseen video of the late singer.

Liam sadly died back in October 2024. He was just 31 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares unseen video of star

Taking to Instagram, Liam’s girlfriend, Kate, 27, shared a throwback video of herself and the star dancing.

In the video, Kate, wearing a yellow dress, and Liam, rocking a black suit and tie, mirror each other’s dances as they boogie to Surf Curse’s hit song, Disco.

The video ends with Liam and Kate turning to grin at the camera.

“This time 2 years ago I was dress shopping for this wedding,” Kate captioned the video.

“Miss you hope heaven is treating you well my love.”

Kate’s followers were in tears (Credit: Splash News)

Emotional fans take to the comments

Taking to the comments, fans of the late star admitted the clip had made them emotional.

“For a second I thought that he was still here [sad emojis],” one fan commented.

“[Bleep] it’s been nearly 2 years, I forgot,” another said.

“Miss him so much it hurts [crying emoji],” a third wrote.

“I still can’t believe it,” another added. “I miss my boy,” a fifth said.

There were also countless comments consisting of the crying emoji, or gifs of people crying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Liam’s death

Liam sadly died in October 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony while in Argentina.

His family released a heartbreaking statement following his passing.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” they said.

Last year, on what would have been his 32nd birthday, Kate paid tribute to him.

“My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times,” she said.

‘I hope you know how brightly you still shine’

“I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me,” she then continued.

She then wrote: “I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you, I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much.”

Read more: Simon Cowell’s heartbreaking wish after being blamed for death of Liam Payne

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