Rebekah and footballer husband Jamie Vardy are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary with fans.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 after first meeting in 2014. Since exchanging vows, they have started a family, welcoming daughter Sofia, 12, son Finlay, nine, and daughter Olivia Grace, six.

Rebekah shares 23-year-old daughter Megan with ex-partner Mark Godden, whom Jamie legally adopted in 2016. She also has a 16-year-old son, Taylor, with footballer Luke Foster.

Jamie and Rebekah have had three children together since gettine married (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

In an Instagram post shared today (May 25), Rebekah shared a series of photos of herself with hubby Jamie from throughout the years.

In one snapshot, the couple appeared on a sandy beach in front of a stunning sunset.

Meanwhile, in another pic, Rebekah and Jamie were captured in a wholesome group family photo.

They appeared to have celebrated their anniversary previously, with Jamie holding up a football with a number 5 on it and Rebekah holding on to a large balloon that had “Happy Anniversary” written across it.

Recently, Jamie starred in his own Netflix episode for the series Untold. Rebekah and Jamie appeared all smiles on the red carpet while celebrating the launch.

The couple in the final slide posed in front of an exotic backdrop abroad, where they both posed in sunglasses and shorts.

“Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary xxxx,” Rebekah wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy)

‘You both deserve this’

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section, congratulating the married couple’s huge milestone.

“Happy anniversary, have the best day, you both deserve this,” one user wrote.

“I’m so happy for your anniversary,” another person shared.

“Happy Anniversary! Absolute couple goals xxx,” a third remarked.

“Happy Anniversary to you both. What a lovely picture,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Wow – that’s flown by. Happy 10th Anniversary to you both, gorgeous couple.”

Read more: Rebekah Vardy set to leave Coleen Rooney fuming after landing new reality TV show with husband Jamie

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