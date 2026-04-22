Rebekah Vardy set to leave Coleen Rooney fuming after landing new reality TV show with husband Jamie

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have landed their own reality show, The Vardys, which promises to capture their family’s recent and “chaotic” move to Italy.

The new ITV series will follow the couple as they try to move forward and leave the Wagatha Christie drama behind them once and for all.

Rebekah has remained firmly in the spotlight over the past five years following her high profile feud and court battle with Coleen Rooney over that infamous Instagram post.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy have landed their own reality show called The Vardys (Credit: ITV)

Now, the couple are turning the page and inviting cameras into their lives, with plenty of bickering and banter expected along the way.

Here is everything we know so far about The Vardys on ITV. Coleen won’t be happy!

The Vardys: ITV announces Rebekah and Jamie Vardy reality show

Rebekah, 44, and Jamie Vardy, 39, will be followed as they relocate their five children to Italy after Jamie’s departure from Leicester City.

Jamie has signed with US Cremonese in Cremona, in the Lombardy region of Italy, meaning the whole family is making the move together.

ITV has promised a no holds barred look at the transition, showing the ups and downs as the Vardys search for a new home and settle the children into schools.

Viewers can also expect to see the family navigating cultural differences as they attempt to build a new life and make new connections.

The broadcaster describes the series as “a rollercoaster journey of resilience, fierce family bonds, and the promise of a new life”.

Rebekah shared the news on Instagram, telling fans: “The Vardys’ are swapping Leicester for Italy and bringing all the chaos with them.

“Think house hunts, culture clashes and a few unexpected disasters along the way.”

Fans were quick to react, with many saying they could not wait to watch.

Rebekah is putting the Wagatha Christie scandal with Coleen Rooney behind her (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is there a start date for The Vardys yet?

Viewers eager to see the Vardys back on screen will have to wait a little longer, as ITV has not yet confirmed a launch date.

There is also no word yet on how many episodes the series will include, but expectations are already building.

Executive producers Dan Grabiner and Nat Lippiett have hinted at what is to come. They promise the show will reveal a side of the family viewers have not seen before.

The show producers said: “The Vardys are an iconic and brilliantly entertaining family, and this behind the scenes insight into their big move shows them as you’ve never seen them before, candid, unfiltered and completely unpredictable.”

They added: “Welcome to the Vardy party.”

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