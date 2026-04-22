All the campmates who have already left I’m A Celebrity 2026 after Jimmy Bullard’s shock exit

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is edging closer to its big finale, with the battle for Legend status heating up tonight – but who has already left?

The ITV spin off is now just days away from its final, which will be broadcast live for the first time.

By early Friday evening, only two campmates will remain in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is slowly thinning out but who has left so far? (Credit: ITV)

They will then appear in a separate live show later that night, where viewers can vote for who they want to win.

While the remaining celebrities push for the crown, several familiar faces have already seen their journey come to an end.

Here is everyone who has left I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 so far.

All the campmates who have left I’m A Celebrity: Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh was first to leave I’m a Celebrity South Africa, exiting the camp on Day 9.

Due to the pre recorded format, Seann was not voted out by the public. Instead, late arrival Harry Redknapp was given the power to send someone home.

Unfortunately for Seann, he was the one chosen.

After his exit aired, Seann shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for their support, describing it as “overwhelming and touching”. He also said he had enjoyed his experience on the show.

David Haye’s I’m A Celebrity elimination

Boxer David Haye may not have won the show, but he certainly won the trophy for most controversial campmate. He left on Day 11 following a vote by his fellow campmates.

In the lead up to his exit, the former world champion sparked backlash over controversial comments and behaviour towards others in camp.

He was also accused of “bullying” Adam Thomas after calling him “useless” when he opted out of a trial due to symptoms of his psoriatic arthritis.

David has since responded to the claims and denied that he is a bully.

Gemma Collins was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity on Day 11 (Credit: ITV)

When did Gemma Collins leave I’m A Celebrity?

Gemma Collins impressed viewers this time around, especially given her early exit during her first stint in the jungle.

Gemma left I’m A Celebrity South Africa on Day 11 in a dramatic double elimination.

After receiving the fewest votes, David Haye was asked to choose another celebrity to leave with him and he selected Gemma.

She faced several fears during her time in camp, and fans were disappointed to see her go. Since leaving, she has publicly backed Adam Thomas to win the series.

Why did Beverley Callard leave I’m a Celebrity?

Beverley Callard exited the show on medical grounds during Tuesday night’s episode (April 21, 2026), leaving on Day 12.

Visibly emotional, Beverley told her campmates she had suffered a “funny turn” and had been advised to leave.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa was filmed in September 2025. Since then, Beverley has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Reflecting on her exit, she later said on Instagram that it was emotional to watch back, adding she felt proud of what she achieved and now faces a “real life trial”.

Jimmy Bullard left I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Bullard quits sparking Adam Thomas row

Jimmy Bullard also exited I’m A Celebrity South Africa on Day 12 after dramatically quitting during a trial.

Following Beverley’s departure, Jimmy shouted “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!” which meant he instantly left the show.

However, this also put his trial partner Adam Thomas at risk, as the rules stated the last pair would be eliminated.

Jimmy’s decision sparked a heated row between the pair, but producers later stepped in and allowed the campmates to decide Adam’s fate. They chose to keep him in.

Jimmy did not give an exit interview, and reports have since suggested he may take legal action over his show fee.

Read more: I’;m A Celebrity fans praise Ant and Dec as they serve Jimmy Bullard with ‘brilliant karma’

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