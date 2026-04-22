I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard in tears as she reveals truth behind jungle exit following off-air collapse

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard was left in tears on Instagram last night (Tuesday, April 21) as she revisited her emotional exit from the ITV jungle show, watching back the moment she was forced to leave on medical grounds.

The Coronation Street favourite, 69, was removed from the series after falling ill in camp. The episode was filmed around four months before she later went public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Beverley left last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard forced off the show

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity showed Beverley’s departure from camp.

In scenes filmed last September, Beverley returned to tell her fellow campmates she had been advised by medics that she could not continue.

“I didn’t feel very well this morning, I had a bit of a funny turn. They said I can’t come back in, I’ve got to come home. I’ve got to come out,” she said.

Clearly upset, Beverley admitted she was “gutted” to be leaving.

“I wanted to prove that older women could do it,” she said, as her campmates rushed to reassure her, pointing out she had already taken on major challenges, including a skydive and a string of trials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

I’m A Celeb star Beverley Callard in tears on Instagram

Later that evening, Beverley took to Instagram where she admitted the emotional scenes had brought everything flooding back.

“I just watched my exit on I’m A Celeb, and it made me cry all over again. Of course, I didn’t know then that I had cancer but I just knew that it was the last couple of days there that I hadn’t felt very well,” she told her 272k followers.

She went on to explain what happened behind the scenes.

“What happened was, I went into the Bush Telegraph, and apparently, I lost consciousness for a little while. I just wasn’t feeling myself,” she said.

“They took me to a medical hut, and they were amazing. They really looked after me, and they said, ‘You can’t go back’.

“And I said, ‘Don’t say that, don’t send me home, I’ll be fine.’. I wanted to succeed and make it through to the end, but that was the start of everything. It’s made me really emotional, but I will beat this. I will beat it.”

Beverley captioned the post: “That was such an emotional watch… especially knowing what I know now. I wanted to prove that age is just a number, and I feel so proud of what I achieved. Just got to get through this real-life trial now.”

Beverley was supported by fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans send I’m A Celeb star Beverley their support

The comments section quickly filled with support from fans and former campmates alike.

“You were brilliant, Bev. Such a pleasure to do it with you. Sending you my love,” Seann Walsh wrote.

“You did prove that Bev. Sending love and so proud of you,” Ashley Roberts added.

“Bev, you have been amazing on I’m a celeb, you are already a winner for achieving all what you have done, and this battle now is the hardest, but you will get through it,” another follower said.

“Beverly, you are one amazing lady. You didn’t fail, you won for every woman,” another commented.

Beverley’s emotional reflection left fans both moved and inspired, with many praising her determination during her time in the jungle and her strength now as she faces a real life health battle.

Read more: Adam Thomas backed as ‘winner’ by I’m A Celebrity viewers after Jimmy Bullard exits following explosive row

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, April 22) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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