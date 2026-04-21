Adam Thomas backed as ‘winner’ by I’m A Celebrity viewers after Jimmy Bullard exits following explosive row

I’m A Celebrity South Africa delivered one of its most explosive moments yet tonight (April 20), as Adam Thomas came dangerously close to leaving the show after a fiery clash with Jimmy Bullard.

The drama unfolded during a Bushtucker Trial called Rancid Run, where campmates were paired up and told that whoever earned the fewest stars would be at risk of going home.

Adam and Jimmy took on the challenge together — but things quickly went downhill.

Jimmy and Adam were caught in a heated row tonight (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard clash in tense trial

As the task got underway, Jimmy appeared to lose his nerve and refused to continue — leaving Adam to face the trial alone.

“Boys, I don’t think I’ve got it in me,” Jimmy admitted to Ant and Dec, before adding: “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here”.

Furious, Adam stormed over and confronted him: “Are you taking the [bleep]? Are you taking the [bleep]?”

Jimmy attempted to calm the situation, but Adam, clearly overwhelmed, hit back: “I’m in there getting covered in [bleeping] ants!”

As tensions escalated, Jimmy urged him to settle down, saying: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, calm down,” before adding: “That’s pathetic.”

The trial was abruptly halted, leaving the rest of the camp confused about what had just happened.

Shortly after, the row continued as Adam challenged Jimmy over quitting. Jimmy explained he wanted to go home, but Adam made it clear he didn’t agree with how it played out.

“Go home in camp then! Don’t do it on my [bleep]ing watch!” Adam snapped, adding: “Don’t do the show then, bro! Don’t do the show!”

The emotional fallout left Adam in tears, with Scarlett Moffatt stepping in to comfort him.

“Go out with grace because you’re a strong man,” she told him.

Soon after, Ant and Dec gathered the group to explain the situation. With Jimmy already gone, the remaining campmates were given the power to decide whether Adam should stay.

In a unanimous decision, they chose to keep him in the competition.

Visibly emotional, Adam thanked them and apologised for how he reacted.

“I appreciate that, guys. Thank you,” he said.

Adam broke down in tears (Credit: ITV)

‘He totally deserves it’

The dramatic scenes struck a chord with viewers, many of whom are now backing Adam to go all the way.

“Adam was bullied by David then Jimmy acting like a [bleep] and since they got back to camp no one’s really spoken to him. He’s my winner,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Adam needs to stay he’s my winner at the moment!” another said.

“Adam’s gotta be my winner now. Not only is he proving what he can do living with a chronic condition but also has been through so much [bleep] on there, he totally deserves it. Takes a proper man to show his emotions on TV,” a third added.

“Adam is the only winner,” another declared.

Earlier in the episode, viewers also saw Beverley Callard leave the show on medical grounds, adding to an already emotional night in camp.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers heartbroken as Beverley Callard forced to exit show on medical grounds: ‘Totally sad for her’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV and ITVX every weeknight

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