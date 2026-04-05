I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Jimmy Bullard’s ‘gutting’ jungle experience, huge footie wages, and heartbreaking retirement admission

Jimmy Bullard is back on our screens tomorrow night (Monday, April 6) as he returns to I’m A Celebrity for another crack at the jungle, this time in the South Africa spin-off.

But before he dives back into Bushtucker Trials alongside the likes of Adam Thomas, Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley Roberts, here’s a closer look at his football career, his previous stint on the show and what he’s said about his earnings.

Jimmy Bullard is taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

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Who is Jimmy Bullard?

Jimmy will already be well known to football fans thanks to his 15-year career, including several seasons in the Premier League.

Since hanging up his boots, he has moved into broadcasting. Between 2017 and 2023, he co-hosted Sky Sports favourite Soccer AM. He has also appeared on ITV’s Play to the Whistle and, of course, I’m A Celebrity.

Where was Jimmy Bullard born?

Jimmy was born in East Ham, London, on October 23, 1978, making him 47 years old.

He began his professional career with Dartford in 1997 at the age of 19.

Has Jimmy Bullard got a wife?

Jimmy is not married, but he has been engaged to his long-term partner, Dierdre, for several years.

The couple share two children, son Archie and daughter Beau.

Jimmy spent six seasons in the Premier League (Credit: Sky Sports / YouTube)

What football clubs did Jimmy Bullard play for?

Across his career, Jimmy played for a number of clubs across English football.

After coming through the youth ranks at West Ham United, he moved to amateur side Corinthian in Kent before joining Dartford in 1997. He later signed for Gravesend & Northfleet before returning to his boyhood club, West Ham, for £30,000, although he never made a senior appearance.

In 2001, he joined Peterborough United for two seasons before moving to Wigan Athletic, where he helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

He then spent three years at Fulham, followed by a move to Hull in 2008. After their relegation, he remained with the club before later joining Ipswich. His final appearances came at MK Dons.

Jimmy’s retirement

Jimmy’s career was cut short by injury, with the midfielder playing just two games in his final season before deciding to retire.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, he admitted he had reached his limit physically.

“I had just had enough of it. I spoke to Karl [Robinson, MK Dons manager at the time] and said ‘I’m thinking of calling it a day’,” he said.

“I just wasn’t able to do the things I wanted to do. I spoke to my family and said ‘I’ve only got to take one more whack on my knee and I don’t think it’s going to be able to take it,” he added.

Despite being called up to the England squad on three occasions, Jimmy never played for the international side.

What pub does I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Jimmy Bullard own?

Away from football and TV, Jimmy owns the One Bell pub in Crayford, London. He bought it in 2010 using his football earnings, and it is run by his father.

Jimmy didn’t last long on his first stint on the show (Credit: ITV)

Where did Jimmy Bullard come in I’m A Celebrity?

Jimmy first entered the jungle in 2014, appearing alongside the likes of Gemma Collins, Craig Charles, Tinchy Stryder and Jake Quickenden. The series was eventually won by Carl “Foggy” Fogarty.

His time in camp proved short-lived. Jimmy became the first celebrity voted out by the public, although he was the third to leave after Gemma and Craig exited early.

His early departure surprised many, as he had been tipped as a potential winner before the show began. However, viewers turned on him after an exchange with Jake, where he questioned why the singer was famous, with some accusing him of bullying.

Jimmy was ‘gutted’ that he left the show early (Credit: Splash News)

Jimmy Bullard ‘gutted’ over early I’m A Celeb exit

Looking back in 2022, Jimmy admitted he was “gutted” to leave so early.

“I was first out. I went from favourite, what I know now, to first out, so no one was more gutted than me when I found out that. I thought, ‘Oh my god, I ballsed that up’,” he told The Sun.

“When you first come out, you’re a little bit gutted, but, trust me, being in that hotel, and you’ve got some food with ya, it’s just like it ain’t a bad gig.”

He also described the show as one of the toughest things he has ever done.

“First of all, it’s still one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, ludicrous, no food. There were a few times when I was like, ‘This is a bit much, I’ve gotta go here. I’ve gotta walk’,” he said.

Jimmy is one of many doing the show again (Credit: ITV)

What has he said about returning?

During his original stint, Jimmy only took part in one Bushtucker Trial involving eels, crabs and water pythons, which he later admitted left him terrified.

“I’ve never been that scared in all my life,” he said, adding that he would try to push through it if faced with the same situation again.

Reflecting more broadly on his time in camp, he also said: “The camp was as close as I’ve been to a changing room since I left football. I loved it, but there were some dark times.”

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What is Jimmy Bullard’s net worth?

There is no confirmed figure for Jimmy’s net worth.

However, he has previously opened up about his football earnings, revealing on Joe Marler’s Things People Do podcast that he once earned £2.6 million a year.

“My biggest contract was £50k-a-week,” he said, noting that some modern players now earn as much as £350k a week.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Craig Charles announces tragic death days before all stars series launch

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs tomorrow night (Monday, April 6) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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