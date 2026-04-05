Real reason I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Scarlett Moffatt left Gogglebox, heartbreaking miscarriage and weight-loss DVD scandal

Scarlett Moffatt is back where viewers love her most – on their screens – as she joins the brand-new series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Alongside big names like Ashley Roberts, Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, the much-loved TV star is diving back into the jungle world that first made her a household name.

But while fans will remember her for her winning stint back in 2016, there’s plenty more to Scarlett than her jungle crown.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

From her early days on Gogglebox to personal challenges and family life, here’s everything you need to know about the star as she makes her highly anticipated return.

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt? What is she famous for?

Scarlett Moffatt is a reality TV star turned presenter, born in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on October 17, 1990.

She first found fame on Channel 4’s Gogglebox in 2014, appearing alongside her mum Betty and dad Mark, with younger sister Ava-Grace later joining the sofa line-up. Her quick wit and down-to-earth humour quickly made her a fan favourite.

After leaving the show in 2016, Scarlett’s career went from strength to strength. That same year, she headed into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity, later appearing on shows including Saturday Night Takeaway and Extra Camp. More recently, she won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special with Vito Coppola.

She has also fronted documentaries such as The British Tribe Next Door and Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates, and released books including My Life Story and Scarlett Says.

She appeared on Gogglebox back in the day (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt leave Gogglebox?

Scarlett stepped away from Gogglebox in 2016 to take part in I’m A Celebrity. At the time, Channel 4 confirmed she would not return following her jungle stint.

“Scarlett Moffatt is going into I’m a Celebrity and will no longer participate in this series of Gogglebox. The show’s producers have not had any conversations with Scarlett about leaving or returning to Gogglebox after her stint in the Jungle,” they said.

They added: “The Moffatts have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show.”

A year later, Scarlett revealed that her family had also been let go from the show after her departure. Responding to a fan online, she said: “We are gutted too, thought my mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching.”

She has been open about her weight over the years (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt on her weight loss

Over the years, Scarlett has been open about her weight-loss journey. Recently, fans have commented on her appearance, but she insists she hasn’t intentionally lost weight.

“Honestly I have not lost any weight!” she told OK! Magazine. “This is the mad thing, right. Even my friends yesterday text me saying: ‘Oh my God, Scarlett, you look amazing!’

“Literally, I am the same size! I don’t know if it’s just because I’m happy, or my cortisol levels are down or I’m not as bloated or… I honestly have no idea!”

Now a mum to son Jude, Scarlett says her priorities have shifted, focusing more on health than clothing size. She explained that being there for her child long-term is what matters most.

“I think when you’re younger sometimes you think it’s more important on what size your clothes are whereas now I’ve got a little one to look after I just want to be the healthiest I could be,” she noted. “So I can be around for the longest time for him.”

She took part in a fitness DVD (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why does Scarlett Moffatt regret her weight-loss DVD?

Back in 2016, Scarlett released a fitness DVD, Scarlett’s Superslim Me Plan, claiming it helped her drop from a size 18 to a size 8.

However, she later admitted the transformation was actually the result of an intense regime at a Swiss bootcamp. She has since expressed regret over the DVD and even revealed she deliberately gained weight afterwards to discourage people from buying it.

Speaking in 2020, she said she “rebelled” against the project as she no longer felt comfortable with how it came about.

“I sort of rebelled against the DVD because I just didn’t like how it happened and I just wasn’t for it anymore,” she admitted in a 2020 appearance on Frankie Bridge’s podcast.

Her mum appeared on Gogglebox as well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened between Scarlett Moffatt and her mum?

In recent years, reports suggested a rift between Scarlett and her mum Betty, with claims money had been taken during lockdown. Neither Scarlett nor her mum publicly addressed the allegations.

Despite this, their bond appears strong. In 2023, it was reported that the arrival of Scarlett’s son brought them closer than ever, with Betty supporting her daughter through pregnancy and early motherhood.

A source told OK!: “Scarlett is very forgiving and hates any kind of bad blood so she did struggle badly with her mum when everything went down.

“But the baby has definitely brought them closer. Betty has really been there for Scarlett recently, spending a lot of time with her since Jude’s arrival. It’s just what Scarlett needed.

“During the pregnancy, Scarlett had to swallow her pride and lean on her mum because after all, it’s at times like that when you realise how much you really do need your mum.

“They’re closer than ever now and Scarlett is so much happier. She can’t stand any animosity. The pregnancy and birth have brought them back to the closeness they shared before the fall-out.”

A rep for Scarlett declined to comment when approached at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Has Scarlett Moffatt had a baby?

Scarlett welcomed her son Jude with partner Scott Dobinson in June 2023. He was born prematurely at 35 weeks, leading to an unplanned C-section and a stay in neonatal care before recovering.

She has spoken candidly about how motherhood transformed her mindset, saying she now feels more confident and less concerned about others’ opinions.

Talking about how Jude changed her perspective on life, she told OK!: “I have a completely different mindset these days – it was like a switch flicked in my head when I became a mam.

“I used to put so much pressure on myself and worry about other people’s opinions. Now? I don’t care. I feel I know myself a lot more. And I’ve given birth to a little human being – that’s amazing.”

In 2025, Scarlett also shared the heartbreak of suffering a miscarriage after Jude, describing the emotional impact of losing not just a pregnancy, but the future she had imagined.

She told The Sun: “We tried [to have another baby], and it just wasn’t…We had a miscarriage after Jude. It happened quite late on. We had told people [about the pregnancy], and we were really excited.

“We had talked about what life would be like, how they would run down the stairs together as siblings at Christmas, so you mourn the loss of that and the life you imagined. It’s weird because they weren’t there, but in your thoughts, they were. So it was really hard.”

She is loved-up with her partner (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

When is I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt’s wedding?

Scarlett got engaged to Scott Dobinson in 2023, and by 2025, the couple had begun planning their wedding. It looks like they’ll tie the knot this May.

She revealed in interviews that they had booked a venue and set a date, admitting her excitement despite juggling a busy filming schedule.

When asked about a potential wedding timeframe, Scarlett said: “I’m hoping to do it next year but maybe that’s too adventurous? It takes a lot to plan a wedding, but I’ve got this in the bag.” She later confirmed to New! magazine in October that she had set a date.

“We booked a date and I can’t tell you how excited I am!” she said. “I’ve just booked a venue for seven months’ time, I’ve been so busy filming. And now I’m like… at some point me and Scott are going to get married.”

The TV star won I’m A Celebrity in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

When was Scarlett first on I’m A Celebrity?

Scarlett was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016, winning the 16th series of I’m A Celebrity against finalists including fellow South Africa returnee Adam Thomas, Joel Dommett and Carol Vorderman.

Now, as she returns for the South Africa spin-off, she admits feeling both grateful and nervous.

Talking about being asked to take part in the new I’m A Celebrity All Stars series, Scarlett recently shared: “I was a bit overwhelmed.

“Out of all the people they could pick, I felt grateful that I was even a thought because so many people have done it. I watch the show religiously and I was so happy to be asked.

She added: “I am ten years older now and it is a big challenge for me, I do feel apprehensive as I watched the first Legends series and the trials and challenges were like all the Australian trials combined – so a level up. I hope I can do them.

“I am going to give it my all, but I have everything to thank this show for. Doing Gogglebox was lovely, but I’m A Celebrity… was the first programme I’d done on my own.”

I’m A Celebrity All Stars starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026

Read more: ‘I’m out!’ The ‘dirty prank’ gone wrong that forced Gemma Collins to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ during South Africa series

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know