Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, 34, is getting ready to walk down the aisle with her policeman fiancé Scott Dobinson next year.

In a new interview, Scarlett admitted it takes a lot to plan a wedding, but added that she’s “got this in the bag”.

Scarlett Moffatt ‘sets wedding date’

Scott got down on one knee and asked Scarlett to marry him in November 2023, when their son Jude was five months old.

She said yes, and more than 18 months on, Scarlett has been to see “a few venues” and she’s also started trying on wedding dresses.

So when it her big day? She’s “hoping to do it next year”, she said.

Scarlett told The Sun: “Do you know what, we’ve actually been to see a few venues. And I actually did book to go and try a wedding dress on and Scott was like: ‘But we haven’t booked a venue.’ And I was like: ‘Yeah I know, but I just want to play dress up. It’s the fun part!

“But yeah, we’ve got lists and lists of things to do, and it changes every day.”

Asked when they’re planning to tie the knot, Scarlett hared: “I’m hoping to do it next year but maybe that’s too adventurous? It takes a lot to plan a wedding, but I’ve got this in the bag.”

I’m A Celebrity… return?

Another thing the star may have in the bag is a win on I’m A Celebrity…’s all stars series.

She won the original show back in 2016 and, rumour has it, she’s on the line-up to head over to the South African jungle later this year to film the ITV spin-off show.

A source said Scarlett is “so game for a laugh and knows what to expect in terms of the Bushtucker Trials so she’ll throw herself into every task”.

It’s thought she wants to do the series to show son Jude “just how brave she can be”.

And what would be a hefty fee to lure her back would surely help when it comes to wedding planning…

