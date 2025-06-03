Scarlett Moffatt is reportedly set to appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity All Stars.

The reality star, 34, was crowned Queen of the Jungle back in 2016, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Adam Thomas, Joel Dommett and Carol Vorderman.

And now it’s been claimed that bosses of the spin-off show, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, are keen to sign up Scarlett Moffatt for a stint on the upcoming 2026 series.

Scarlett Moffatt ‘in advance talks’ to join I’m A Celeb All Stars

The new series of the all-stars spin-off is set to start filming in South Africa later this year.

Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the spin-off show sees celebrities who have been on the main programme return to have a second chance at a jungle experience.

The 2023 series saw the likes of Helen Flanagan, Jordan Banjo and eventual winner Myleene Klass take part.

And it seems Scarlett could be one of the many famous faces returning to the jungle for the new series.

Bosses ‘are speaking to proper camp legends’

“Scarlett won I’m A Celeb in 2016 and was hugely popular with viewers so everyone’s really excited she might be returning for the new All Stars series,” a source alleged to The Sun.

The insider went on to claim that Scarlett “is so game for a laugh”. She also “knows what to expect” when it comes to the Bushtucker Trials.

“Scarlett is a mum now too and she wants to do the show to show her little boy just how brave she can be,” the source added.

They continued: “The series is shaping up to be one of the most exciting TV shows of next year. And some of the stars they’re speaking to are proper camp legends.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Vicky Pattison ‘pulls out’

It comes after it was reported that ITV were allegedly in talks with former show winner Vicky Pattinson to make a return to I’m A Celeb.

However, it doesn’t seem as though this is going to happen. The former Geordie Shore star has reportedly decided not to appear.

Speaking to The Sun last month, a source claimed: “As soon as ITV bosses decided they were bringing back the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb, they set their signs on getting Vicky Pattison back in the jungle.

“She won the show, so was hugely popular with viewers. And they really want the next South African series to have as many big hitters as possible,” they continued.

“Vicky was interested and did have a series of meetings with producers, but ultimately decided it’s not the right time for at the moment. She has a lot of presenting work going on, which is ultimately the career trajectory she wants to stay on. So she doesn’t feel going back on the show would work for her currently with her busy schedule. But she would be open to further discussions in the future,” they then added.

