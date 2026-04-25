Heavily pregnant Laura Whitmore’s concerns for unborn baby: ‘They’re so vulnerable’

Laura Whitmore, who appears on Blankety Blank tonight (Saturday, April 25), expressed concern for her unborn baby recently.

The former Love Island host, 40, is expecting her second child with husband Iain Stirling. She announced her pregnancy back in February.

Laura Whitmore is pregnant with her second child (Credit: Cover Images)

Laura Whitmore on concerns for her unborn baby

In an interview with Hot Press back in March, Laura expressed concern about the world she’ll be bringing her baby into.

The star, who was six months pregnant at the time of the interview, said: “Once you become a mother, you feel extra sensitive to anything to do with children. But I think even if you don’t have children, you’re likely to be sensitive to that – because they’re so vulnerable. So many people are born into situations that they don’t ask for.

“The past year alone, we’ve seen war take a terrible toll, and such a divided world, where everyone’s against each other – and you just have to ask, ‘What are we leaving for the next generation of children?'”

The couple announced they were expecting baby number two in February (Credit: Cover Images)

Laura Whitmore on fears of pregnancy

Laura also opened up about her fears surrounding her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy is also very personal. I try to keep the news to myself for as long as possible, because there’s the fear of miscarriage, and the different things that can go wrong during a pregnancy. It’s also such a big thing to get your head around, being a mother for the first time – and then, being a mother to two. I still feel in my head, ‘Oh God, what will my parents say?!’ As if I’m a teen mom. I’m not, I’m 40! It’s strange, but that’s still how I feel sometimes,” she said.

The star also revealed that she’s been struggling more with morning sickness this pregnancy, and has vomited “just about everywhere in London”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes)

Laura’s pregnancy announcement

Laura and Iain shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram back in February.

The Irish star shared several pictures of her growing baby bump, as well as the outfits that hid it.

“Instagram V Reality,” she captioned the post.

“Spoiler: It wasn’t just a big meal mama ate. She’s been cooking away! I’d like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags.”

Meanwhile, husband Iain shared a picture of a cot with a baby-sized Hibernian FC football kit in it.

“New Hibbie incoming. Praying they don’t prefer rugby,” he captioned the post.

“Oh Laura how gorgeous!!!! Congratulations to you guys,” one fan commented.

“Biggest congrats to your beautiful family Laura, best news ever! Xxxx,” another fan said.

“NO WAAAAY!!!! Congratulations! You can let it all hang out now!! So happy for you soon-to-be-four! xxxx,” a third gushed.

Read more: ‘Bump is bumping!’ Scarlett Moffatt gives first look at her baby bump in tight white dress

Catch Laura on Blankety Blank tonight (Saturday, April 25) from 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.