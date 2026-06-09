Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reveals her mother ‘tied her to a bed with a dog leash for two weeks’ in emotional tell-all with Paul Brunson

Paul Brunson is known for inviting a variety of guests to share their stories on his podcast, We Need To Talk, and now, he has connected with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who appeared on the show this week.

The duo sat down for a heart-wrenching and divisive tell-all episode.

In this emotional interview, Gypsy-Rose opened up about some of the devastating abuse she was subjected to by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy-Rose sat down with Paul and told her story (Credit: Youtube / We Need To Talk)

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard opens up about her mother with Paul Brunson

Gypsy, who is a convicted murderer and took part in the killing of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, was released from prison in 2023 after serving seven years of her ten year sentence.

Dee Dee Blanchard suffered from Factitious disorder imposed on self, also known as Munchausen by proxy and was said to be one of the most notorious cases of the disorder, due to the heartbreaking abuse she subjected her daughter Gypsy-Rose to.

Dee Dee, who was stabbed to death in her Springfield home in Missouri, USA, in 2015, died at the hands of Gypsy’s online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, in a murder reportedly orchestrated by both Gypsy-Rose and Nicholas.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s heartbreaking story

Gypsy-Rose’s mother had subjected her to years of severe medical child abuse. Dee Dee manipulated Gypsy, friends, family and medical professionals into believing that Gypsy needed a wheelchair.

She also convinced those around her that Gypsy needed a feeding tube and that she was four years younger than her actual age.

Dee Dee also led Gypsy-Rose and those close to her, including Gypsy-Rose’s father, to believe that she suffered from conditions like leukemia, muscular dystrophy, severe epilepsy, and chromosomal disorders.

Gypsy-Rose was forced to take medication for medical conditions she did not have.

She was also forced to have unnecessary medical procedures including an operation to remove her salivary glands, a procedure so Gypsy would be fed through a permanent feeding tube and procedures to remove some of her teeth.

Dee Dee would also make Gypsy shave her head, to maintain the appearance that she had leukemia. Dee Dee also convinced Gypsy that she was allergic to sugar.

Gypsy was isolated from friends and family and was not allowed to make her own decisions or build relationships.

Gypsy even suffered from malnutrition.

Gypsy-Rose’s chat with Paul on the We Need To Talk podcast

As she sat down with Paul Brunson to discuss the abuse she endured on his podcast We Need To Talk, Gypsy explained how she would try to run away from her life with her mother Dee Dee, only to be later punished by her.

Gypsy-Rose explained one scenario where she tried to run away with a man she had met at a Sci-Fi convention.

She detailed: “I was going through my mom’s purse, and I found my health insurance card. And it said my birthday was 1991. And so I’m like, ‘that would make me like 18, 19, not 15’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Need To Talk (@needtotalk)

Gypsy’s attempt to run away

This led Gypsy to tell the man she had connected with on Facebook following the convention about this.

“So, I tell this to him and I’m like, well, that would make me legal. I can go live with you. All these sort of like ideas.”

Gypsy claims the man, who was in his thirties, replied “well, if you’re legal, then you could just get up and leave. Like, you can just leave,” and she packed a bag and left her mother that night.

However, her escape plan did not work. Gypsy explained that after arriving at the man’s home, where he lived with friends, those around him recognised her and pointed out that, they believed, she was only fifteen.

Dee Dee was then informed and travelled four hours to collect Gypsy. Gypsy claims that her mother convinced her that if she went home with her, she would be allowed to see the man she had ran away to.

This was not the case.

Paul Brunson is known for inviting a variety of guests on the show (Credit: Youtube / We Need To Talk)

Dee Dee Blanchard ‘restrained’ Gypsy with a ‘dog leash’

“I go back with my mum, and that’s when I got chained, tied… she took a dog leash and clipped it and tied it to a pair of, like, handcuffs and then put it around the bed. Whenever I would need to go to the bathroom, she would undo it. It was like that for two weeks.

“She put bells on the doors and then eventually put a padlock on the door. Blacked out all the windows with window tint. That’s when she started hitting me, though. That’s when the hitting started.”

Although sitting down with Paul seemed to be a chance for Gypsy to talk through her trauma, some viewers aren’t happy with Paul’s decision to interview her.

Viewers slam Paul Brunson

In fact, the comment section on Youtube was flooded with criticism.

“I hope you read your comment section. Do you ever do proper research on your guests? You have just interviewed a manipulative, proven liar,” fumed one.

Another slammed Paul: “Do your homework, OMG!!!!!! All she does is lie. ️Stop giving her a platform to do so for crying out loud!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Gypsy-Rose took to her social media to praise Paul Brunson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.insta)

Gypsy praises Paul

She penned alongside a selfie with Paul: “Delighted to be a guest on We Need To Talk podcast and have the opportunity to meet Paul C. Brunson. Grateful for the conversation and excited for you all to hear it.”

This comment section garnered a much more positive reaction. One fan penned: “Love you Gypsy such a beautiful woman inside and out!!”

“Was such an amazing conversation,” added another.

“Cannot wait for this! I love Paul, his podcasts and have followed your story for years. What a duo,” chimed in a third.

ED! have contacted the We Need To Talk podcast for comment.

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