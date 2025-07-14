This Morning viewers seemed to be in agreement today during a segment featuring Celebs Go Dating star Paul C Brunson.

Paul, 50, was on the show to give relationship advice to viewers who called in. However, not all of his advice went down well with viewers at home.

Paul C Brunson on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning (July 14), saw Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcome Paul onto the show in an agony aunt role.

The Married at First Sight star listened as a caller asked for advice about her husband, who wasn’t speaking to her. The caller explained that she has been married to her husband for 15 years. However, things began “deteriorating” seven years ago when her mother-in-law passed away. She then explained that it has “gradually got worse” to the point now where he will come home from work and go straight up to his room.

“We’re in the same house but living separate lives,” she continued. “He communicates either through my son or via text message.” She heartbreakingly added that she feels “alone and numb”, and that her husband was her “best friend”.

‘You are not responsible for his pain’

Paul responded, branding the caller’s desire for change “heartfelt”. “What I want you to know in this moment is that you are not responsible for his pain,” Paul said.

“But, you are responsible for your well-being. And that’s very important for you to know,” he then continued. He then told her that the feeling of “loneliness” is “your responsibility to correct”.

Paul explained to the caller that her son is watching her and her husband and how they interact, which is “important” for her to know.

“What I suggest you do is you write a letter to your husband, today,” he said.

“You explain to him exactly how you feel and why you feel this way, and exactly what you’d like to see in the relationship. And also acknowledge that you know that he’s going through pain. He lost his mother. So, I want you to write that letter, and in that I want you to indicate what you’d like to see in the relationship,” he then continued.

“But here’s what you must know. Please, you must know this. If he cannot deliver on what you need, you must be prepared to leave,” he then told her.

Viewers hit out

However, some viewers were not impressed with Paul’s advice, with many urging the caller to leave her her marriage straight away, rather than writing her husband a letter.

“Get your solicitor to write the letter,” one viewer tweeted.

“Write him a letter…,” another wrote, posting a gif of an angry Will Ferrell growling “Seriously?”.

“Sod the letter just…,” a third wrote, posting a gif of a cartoon character throwing another character out of a window.

“Drop that zero and get yourself a hero,” another urged the caller.

“Bin him. You deserve so much more,” fifth wrote.

