This Morning host Ben Shephard divides viewers as he’s accused of ‘superficial’ behaviour

This Morning host Ben Shephard left some viewers fuming over his behaviour on the ITV show today (July 10).

The presenter joined the programme last year, along with co-host Cat Deeley. Since their debut, the pair have become firm favourites.

However, this week, Ben was called out by fans for apparently ‘always talking about himself’ on the show.

This Morning presenters Ben and Cat often come in for criticism from viewers (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard slammed by This Morning viewers

On Thursday (July 10), This Morning returned to screens for another episode – with Ben and Cat back at the helm to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

On the show, Cat and Ben chatted to Martin Lewis’ wife Lara Lewington about all things AI – but she sadly ended up getting targeted by cruel trolls during her appearance.

National treasure Sir Lenny Henry also dropped by to talk about taking part in a new ITV series, Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters.

However, fans watching the show at home were quick to call out Ben for apparently “always mentioning himself”.

Fans called out Ben today (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

“God, Ben is such a superficial [bleep],” said one. “I thought he was okay on Tipping Point but we’re seeing a whole new side to him on this show,” said one disgruntled viewer on X.

Someone else chimed in: “Oh Ben, you are never done talking about you.”

A third also wrote: “Oh Ben always got to mention himself lol.” Another also penned: “Ben has to mention he’s got muscular legs.”

However, over on ED!’s Facebook page, other people showered Ben and Cat with love.

“I love them, don’t know what all the horrible comments are for,” said one person.

Someone else agreed: “Love Cat and Ben together.” A third penned: “I love Ben.”

Ben shocked Cat with his knicker remark (Credit: ITV)

Ben’s cheeky comment to Cat

This isn’t the only time Ben has found himself in hot water this week. On Tuesday (July 8), he left co-host Cat shocked after he made a crude comment about her underwear.

Cat and Ben opened up the show by arriving in the studio riding some viral electric luggage bags. Wheeling around the studio, Cat – dressed in a red shirt dress – made a candid comment and said: “I am so demure, it’s tucked into my knickers, just to make sure.”

Ben then chimed in and quipped: “Yes I know, you were showing me back there [behind-the-scenes].”

Cat replied: “At least I’m wearing them!” Leaving his co-host in shock, Ben cheekily added: “That’s true, it’s a start and it makes a change.”

Read more: ITV confirms This Morning summer presenting line-up as viewers divided

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.