Bear Wolf actor Joshua Richards is married to an Emmerdale actress

Emmerdale’s Bear Wolf might be facing the fight of his life on screen right now, but actor Joshua Richards has had quite the story away from the village too, from Hollywood brushes to a major health transformation.

Best known to viewers as Paddy’s straight-talking dad, Bear first arrived in the Dales back in 2019 as a former wrestler. Fast forward to now and the character is caught up in a gripping storyline. He is facing prison after being accused of murdering Ray Walters following a harrowing ordeal in which he was groomed and controlled.

Bear is accused of murder (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Bear Wolf in Emmerdale?

Joshua Richards is the man behind Bear Wolf. This may be his first soap role, but he’s far from new to acting.

Over the years, he’s appeared in TV favourites including Downton Abbey, Heartbeat and Panic Button, alongside extensive work on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Away from the spotlight, Joshua has been married to his wife Sarah Parks for more than three decades.

Joshua and Sarah (pictured in 2011) have been together for years (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Joshua Richards’ wife Sarah Parks in Emmerdale

It turns out talent runs in the family, as Sarah has also had roles in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Speaking to the Mirror, Joshua revealed: “She has played a judge in Emmerdale before.”

He even admitted he expected Sarah to land a long-running soap role ahead of him. “In the end, I ended up being on Emmerdale and she is the one who supports me,” he said.

Viewers might remember Sarah most clearly as the judge in Jack Sugden’s trial after he was accused of starting the fire that led to the death of his wife, Sarah Sugden.

She’s also popped up in Coronation Street as DC Pullen during the investigation into Sarah Platt’s false imprisonment, and in another role linked to Liz McDonald.

As well as cheering him on, Joshua has credited Sarah with helping him overhaul his lifestyle in recent years.

Joshua has made massive changes to his lifestyle (Credit: David Fisher/ITV/Shutterstock)

Dramatic weight loss for Emmerdale star Joshua Richards

In the past couple of years, Joshua has undergone an impressive transformation. He has lost four stone and reversed his Type 2 diabetes.

He dropped from 17 and a half stone to 13 and a half stone. Joshua put the change down to diet and lifestyle adjustments.

“My health wasn’t too good. And I was tucking into all the wrong meals from Emmerdale catering like lasagne and chips!” he admitted.

After reading Eat More Live Well by Dr Meghan Rossi, he said the approach helped him turn things around. Despite struggling with a bad back, meaning exercise isn’t part of his routine, Joshua said the results show what can be achieved.

His co-stars were quick to notice the difference when he returned to set after some time away. “Oh you’ve lost weight, how have you done that?” they asked.

Joshua joked: “Well, I’ve kept away from you. That must help!”

Huge Hollywood role

Long before arriving in the Dales, Joshua also had a taste of Hollywood life.

Back in 2004, he appeared in Troy alongside Brad Pitt. He also shared scenes with big names including Sean Bean, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom and Peter O’Toole.

Recalling the experience to The Mirror, he described Brad as “chilled, laidback and charming” off-screen. He also revealed the cast enjoyed some memorable parties together during filming.

Bear is in court for his role in Ray’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Emotional connection to Emmerdale

Despite his varied career, Emmerdale holds a particularly personal place for Joshua.

Just a year before landing the role of Bear, he sadly lost his mum Jean at the age of 80. She had been a devoted fan of the show.

He shared to The Mirror: “My mum Jean was an ardent fan. We watched it when it was Emmerdale Farm and she would have been over the moon that I was doing it. But we lost her last year.”

He added that she never knew he had secured the part, making the achievement bittersweet.

And while Bear’s future in the village hangs in the balance, there’s no doubt Joshua’s journey both on and off screen has already been a remarkable one.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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