This Morning viewers demand Sir Keir Starmer ‘get off the show’ after new UK ‘ban’ announcement

This Morning fans fumed as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made an appearance on the show, just hours after announcing a new “ban” in the UK.

Taking to social media, viewers made their feelings very clear earlier today (Monday, June 15).

Starmer announced a new ‘ban’ today (Credit: Cover Images)

Sir Keir Starmer announces new ‘ban’

Earlier today, the PM announced that children under the age of 16 will be banned from social media.

He revealed that he is hoping the ban will be in place by Spring 2027.

Explaining the reasoning behind the ban, the PM said: “Parents want to keep their kids safe and happy, but the online world has made that harder than ever. I’ve heard firsthand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them.”

“That’s why we’re going further than any country in the world by banning social media for under-16s and putting wider protections in place to give kids their childhood back,” he then continued.

“This is a line in the sand. Tech giants had their chance and failed, but we’re stepping in to protect children, back parents, and set a new normal for future generations.”

The PM was on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

PM on This Morning

Following the announcement, Sir Keir went on This Morning to discuss the new ban.

“I spent quite a lot of time with parents of those who had lost, usually teenage boys and girls, because of social media. I’m absolutely clear that a ban is the right thing,” he said.

“Clear and decisive, under-16s are banned from social media. I think that will come as a huge relief for parents because all parents want their children to be happy and safe,” he then continued.

He later added that it’s “absolutely clear in my mind that it’s the right thing to do”.

The PM came under fire (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers slam Sir Keir Starmer

However, some viewers were less than impressed seeing the PM on This Morning, and took to social media to complain.

“FFS get this [bleep] off!” one fan fumed.

“[Bleeping] get him off,” another said.

“[Bleep] off mate, I’m sick listening to you,” a third raged.

“Get this [bleep] off the telly!!!” another said.

However, some viewers weren’t as angry. “Banning under-16s from social media is the only thing I will agree with Keir Starmer on. The bullying must be atrocious as a kid now, school then, after school on social media. I’m glad social media wasn’t around when I was at school,” one viewer said.

Read more: Cat Deeley under fire over ‘awkward’ blunder on This Morning during Spin to Win

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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