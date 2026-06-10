Cat Deeley under fire over ‘awkward’ blunder on This Morning during Spin to Win

Cat Deeley has been slammed by This Morning viewers over a question she asked a viewer during Spin to Win.

The ITV show returned to screens on Wednesday (June 10) with Cat and Ben Shephard back at the helm. And near the end of the programme, it was time to play Spin to Win.

But things took an “awkward” turn according to viewers after Cat made a blunder…

Cat and Ben were back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley slammed by This Morning viewers

During the game of Spin to Win on This Morning, a viewer named Debbie was chosen to play.

When asked by Cat what she was up to, the caller revealed: “I’m off sick today. I am going back tomorrow.”

Cat then quizzed her: “What’s the matter with you?”

However, Ben then stepped in and said: “That’s a bit personal! Debbie don’t answer that, that’s between you and your doctor. You don’t have to answer that!”

Referring to his co-host Cat, Ben added: “She’s very nosy!”

The caller then said: “I can’t answer that,” as Cat quipped: “Debbie we’ll talk off air!”

Viewers called out Cat (Credit: ITV)

‘How awkward was that’

Viewers reacted to Cat’s behaviour during the Spin to Win game and it’s fair to say several people were not too pleased.

“How awkward was that,” declared one person on X. Another added: “Why on Earth would you ask what was wrong with her?!”

A third then chimed in: “What’s the matter with ya?” along with a laugh face emoji. Someone else pointed out: “She could have made something up I guess.”

This is not the first time Cat has come under fire recently. Last week, viewers were not too impressed with Cat’s choice of outfit.

The telly star looked sensational in a mustard coloured top and short combo. The gorgeous outfit, from Sezane, boasted a white collar and the shorts finished just above her knees, helping show off Cat’s endless legs effortlessly.

However, viewers watching This Morning at home were quick to deliver their verdict on Cat’s outfit – and they didn’t hold back.

On X, one person said: “Cat the 1970s called they want their outfit back.” A second quipped: “Has Cat lost her trousers?”

A third chimed in: “That’s the trouble with linen Cat is really creases up.”

Read more: Rare glimpse into Cat Deeley’s life with two sons on exotic holiday away from This Morning

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