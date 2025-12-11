This Morning host Cat Deeley called out over on-air ‘blunder’: ‘Come on now, Cat!

This Morning viewers were left cringing today (December 11) after Cat Deeley committed a faux pas while on air.

Today (December 11), Cat and co-host Ben Shephard were back at the helm of the ITV show, and they were joined by I’m A Celebrity star Tom Read Wilson, who advised callers on their festive dilemmas.

However, Cat faced a bit of an on-air problem herself, while speaking to Tom…

Tom Read Wilson was part of an Agony Uncle segment on today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley makes fatal mistake on This Morning

As the segment began to draw to a close, Cat was full of praise for Celebs Go Dating star Tom, describing him as “a little Miss Marple of love and Christmas”.

Tom warmly replied that “one becomes an armchair detective”, to which Cat responded by saying: “Angela Lansbury’s shaking in her boots right about now.”

“God I love her,” said Tom.

As well as her role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, Angela Lansbury played the iconic detective in the 1981 movie The Mirror Crack’d. But there was one problem: Angela died in 2022. And of course viewers spotted the innocent mistake.

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley faced backlash for her slip-up today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Over on X, viewers were stunned by the mix-up.

With a sarcastic emoji, one viewer wrote: “Angela Lansbury passed away. Now, come on Cat.” A second was a little less patient as they remarked: “Angela Lansbury is dead, you stupid [bleep] Cat.”

Meanwhile, another requested: “Producers, mute Cat’s mic please.”

Cat wasn’t part of Tuesday’s This Morning

The faux pas came after Cat’s mysterious disappearance from Tuesday’s (December 9) episode of This Morning. Although she’s meant to present with Ben Monday to Thursday, Alison Hammond stepped into her shoes during Tuesday’s episode.

While she and Ben celebrated their first show together, none of them mentioned Cat’s absence. “How about this, Alison Hammond?” Ben said. “What am I doing here, what is going on?” she replied.

Ben then responded by saying: “Christmas wishes do come true, that’s all I’ll say. Our first time together – you never forget your first time, Alison. And Alison then noted: “It was bound to happen, it was always going to happen.”

Earlier this year, Cat split from her husband, Patrick Kielty. Since then, there have been claims that she’s planning to quit the show.

