Cat Deeley ‘sparks This Morning chaos’ amid claims she’ll ‘step down from presenting role’

This Morning has reportedly been thrown into chaos amid speculation that Cat Deeley could step back from her role presenting the show.

A source has alleged that 48-year-old Cat is thinking about quitting when her contract ends in spring next year after she split from her husband, Patrick Kielty, earlier this year. The pair share two sons, nine-year-old Milo and James, seven.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Cat ‘might need a break’

“Cat’s been a total pro since stepping into the job. But she’s been going through a lot personally since splitting from her husband, and it’s taken a toll. This Morning was a lifeline during the hardest days, but she’s thinking she might need a break. She’s realised how much she wants to be there for her boys and is thinking about the long-term and what will give her happiness and stability,” the source said.

The presenter joined This Morning permanently in March 2024. She joined alongside Ben Shephard after Holly Willoughby quit the show. Before This Morning, she lived in the US – where she hosted So You Think You Can Dance. However, the source has said she hasn’t got any plans to move back across the Atlantic.

“She loves LA and still has so many contacts there. But she knows her sons need stability, and she won’t take them away from Patrick. For now, she’s focused on carving out a new balance here in Britain.”

Cat and Patrick split earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Finding a replacement for Cat could prove chaotic

If Cat were to quit the show, This Morning could be thrown into chaos with bosses trying to find a replacement. The source added: “Cat was meant to bring stability. But if she does decide to go, they’re back to square one.”

Alison Hammond has said she doesn’t intend to become a full-time presenter, while the source claimed ITV fears “brilliant” relief presenter Olivia Attwood may not appeal to viewers in quite the same way.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Cat’s reps for comment.

