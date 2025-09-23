Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty in new ‘feud’ over £5m house as he ‘draws the short straw’

TV presenter Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are reportedly in a new ‘feud’ surrounding their £5m house following their split.

Back in July, Cat and Patrick shocked everyone by revealing they were ending their 12 year marriage. The couple, who did not sleep in the same bedroom, share two young sons – James, seven, and Milo, nine.

They confirmed the news in a joint statement, and revealed they would not be commenting further on the matter.

Patrick and Cat announced their split in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cat and Patrick split

In July, Cat and Patrick released a statement, confirming their split.

It said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved. We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children. And would therefore kindly ask for out family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.”

Following the split, Cat went on summer break from her This Morning duties, only returning when schools went back.

Cat reportedly wants the house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

New ‘feud’ over house

Now, months after their split, sources have told Closer Magazine that Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are facing more issues.

The couple bought their £5million Hampstead home back in 2023 after they moved back from the US. The house had been undergoing renovations to become their dream home.

The source told Closer that both of them have “spent millions” on the house and both “love” living there.

The source claims: “For Cat, the house is like her baby. She really wants to keep it and stay living there along with the children. She feels she put her heart and soul into this. Cat feels that Patrick can’t live there again because she’s the one who has been there for the majority of the time while Patrick is in Ireland.”

However, this has reportedly left Patrick feeling “hard done by” as he thought it was their “forever home”.

The insider continued: “He didn’t want this to happen. He’s feeling like he has drawn the short straw. This is going to be a huge battle in their divorce but Cat really wants to stay there and won’t back down.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Cat and Patrick’s reps for comment.

Read more: Fears Cat Deeley could quit This Morning and move back to America following split from husband Patrick Kielty

What do you think of Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty reportedly feuding over their house? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!