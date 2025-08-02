Fears Cat Deeley could quit This Morning and move back to America following split from husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley has sparked concerns that she could be about to leave her job on This Morning following her split from husband Patrick Kielty.

Earlier this week, the couple shared a joint statement. It confirmed that their 12-year marriage was over.

Now, insiders have shared fearsd over what it could mean for her future on the ITV show, and in Blighty…

Will Cat Deeley remain as host of This Morning following her marriage split? (Credit: Splash News)

Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty announce split

On July 29, Cat Deeley and husband Patrick announced their split. A joint statement confirmed: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

The couple share two young sons – James, seven, and Milo, nine. And, before Cat took on the This Morning job, the family had been living in California. They decided to upsticks and move here after 14 years after becoming increasingly fearful of the gun culture in the States.

However, with more lucrative jobs said to be on offer across the pond, could Cat move back, and take her sons with her?

According to the Mail, “everyone” is worried about Patrick.

“Everyone is worried about Paddy. The fear is that Cat will go back to America with the little ones. That will leave him in a very dark place. Cat’s time on This Morning has not been a failure, but it has hardly been a roaring success. It is a job which puts her under so much scrutiny, day-in and day-out, and unlike most British presenters she has plenty more lucrative options to choose from in the States. There is concern that all of this family drama could lead her to walk away,” an inside source claimed.

The couple announced their separation last month (Credit: Splash News)

Threat to ‘quit’

Cat, 48, and Patrick, 54, had lived in Los Angeles for over 14 years, where Cat presented the reality TV show, So You Think You Can Dance, for which she was reportedly paid £43,000 an episode.

And, with cuts looming at ITV, a move back Stateside could prove even more tempting to Cat… Especially given that she once said if the stress that comes with the show gets “too much”, she would “quit”.

“If it gets too much for me, I’m going to quit. I don’t need to do it. I could stop and be a mum for most of the year, and then go and do the shows in America,” she said previously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Patrick would ‘do anything to be near them’

Indeed, Cat is said to be “hot property” in America. Sources have said she could have “her pick” of the “lucrative gigs” out there. And they would come with a “less punishing schedule” than This Morning.

Patrick, meanwhile, would follow Cat and their boys back to the States, insiders reckon. He currently hosts The Late Late Show in Ireland. He’s due to return to screens in September. But for how long?

“She is hot property in America and could have her pick of lucrative gigs with a less punishing schedule than This Morning, which would leave her more time to spend with the kids. If that happens, I would say that is the end of Paddy on the Late Late. He loves those two fellas [his sons] and would do anything to be near them,” the insider added.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Inside Cat Deeley’s rocky love life – from lesbian rumours to shock marriage split

So do you think Cat will head back Stateside? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.