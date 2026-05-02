Simon Cowell’s heartbreaking wish after being blamed for death of Liam Payne

Simon Cowell previously spoke about the tragic death of Liam Payne, revealing he wishes he “could turn back the clock”.

The One Direction singer tragically died in October 2024 aged just 31, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. A toxicology report released by the prosecutor’s office said Liam had traces of “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his system when he died.

The news of Liam’s passing shocked the showbiz and music world, with his former mentor Simon Cowell issuing a statement at the time, revealing he was “devastated” and “heartbroken”.

And last year, Simon – who is on Britain’s Got Talent today (May 2) – spoke about Liam’s death and hit back at those who think he played a part in the pop star’s untimely passing.

The singer died in 2024 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell on Liam Payne’s death

Simon and Liam met for the first time on The X Factor in 2008 when the late star was just 14. The pair shared a close bond with Simon left heartbroken over his tragic death.

At the singer’s funeral, Simon was seen in floods of tears, being consoled by Liam’s devastated parents.

And on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast in 2025, Simon opened up about Liam’s passing. He shared that the news of his death “really hit” him.

Simon recalled the last time he saw Liam which was a year before his death. According to Simon, Liam headed round to his house and they talked about his son Bear.

Simon revealed his heartbreak over Liam’s passing (Credit: YouTube)

‘I wish I could turn back the clock’

However, Simon then went on to share his heartbreaking wish about the ordeal. He also revealed he has stayed in contact with Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen.

He told the publication: “You ask yourself that question: ‘Could I have done anything more? What would’ve happened to Liam if he hadn’t been in the band?’ Having spoken to his mom and dad recently, all they kept telling me was he was so proud of what he had achieved.”

“I wish I could turn back the clock, of course. When I spoke to him that day, I felt really good about him. I thought, ‘Wow, you seem in a really good place’.”

Simon slams blame claims over Liam’s death

Simon also responded to those who “blame” him for Liam’s death. The music mogul had been accused of not supporting Liam and his One Direction bandmates when they became famous, and putting too much pressure on the band. </p&gt;</p>

When asked if the blame was hurtful Simon told the publication: “I don’t read any of this stuff because if I did, you would just torture

your

self. The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you’ve signed someone? You can’t do that.”

In the days following Liam’s death in 2024, Simon was one of the first to pay tribute to the singer. In an emotional social media statement he said: “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.

“Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

Watch Simon on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday (May 2) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: ‘He’s almost as tall as you!’ Cheryl shares new pictures of son Bear as they enjoy family trip to Orlando with Liam Payne’s sister

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