Princess Charlotte beams in adorable birthday photo as she turns 11

A new photo of Princess Charlotte has been released to celebrate her 11th birthday today, and it’s already got royal watchers talking.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the special day by sharing a charming new portrait of their daughter, giving fans another glimpse of how quickly she’s growing up.

The middle child of William and Catherine turns 11 on May 2, and the milestone hasn’t gone unnoticed online.

Princess Charlotte celebrates her 11th birthday today (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte beams in sweet new birthday picture

The delightful image, captured by photographer Matt Porteous, shows Charlotte smiling brightly at the camera. Dressed in a red and black striped jumper paired with jeans, the young royal kept things relaxed as she posed outdoors.

Wearing her long hair loose, Charlotte looked effortlessly at ease. You can see the photo here.

The post was simply captioned: “Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!”

Unsurprisingly, royal fans were quick to react, with many commenting on just how much Charlotte has grown over the years.

One person said: “Beautiful girl. She’s so grown up looking. I remember the first time we saw her on the steps on the Lindo Wing swaddled in her mother’s arms. Time flies.”

Another wrote: “Wow! She is such a beautiful young lady! I feel like it was yesterday when we heard the news about her birth and now look at her!”

A third commented: “Aw Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! Happy birthday to the adorable princess, a copy of her daddy!”

One royal commentator noticed a change in Princess Charlotte’s confidence (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Change’ spotted in Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at royal events

William and Catherine have largely kept Charlotte, along with her siblings George, 12, and Louis, eight, away from the spotlight. However, as the children get older, they are appearing more frequently at key royal occasions.

From the Easter Sunday service to Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon and the family’s traditional Christmas Day walkabout, the young royals are becoming familiar faces at major events.

And it seems Charlotte, in particular, is stepping into her own. One royal commentator recently pointed out a noticeable shift in her behaviour during public appearances.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond highlighted Charlotte’s growing confidence after last year’s Christmas Day walkabout.

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast!

Each Christmas morning, the royal family attend church before greeting well-wishers gathered nearby.

Jennie told the Mirror: “The children are an absolute delight to see at occasions like this. I think William and Catherine have done a wonderful job in acclimatising all three children to public life. I was struck, in particular, by how confident young Charlotte seemed on Christmas Day.”

She continued: “She was launching into the crowd by herself, no longer with her mother’s guiding hand on her shoulder, chatting with the well-wishers who’d gathered, bending down to shake hands with wheelchair users, and even giving one or two members of the crowd a big hug.”

As birthday wishes continue to pour in, it’s clear Princess Charlotte’s latest photo has struck a chord. With her confidence shining through both in pictures and in public, royal fans are once again reminded just how quickly the years are flying by.

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