Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s adorable mother and daughter moment at Easter service

Kate, Princess of Wales, had royal watchers swooning after sharing a quietly touching moment with daughter Princess Charlotte at the Easter Sunday service.

On April 5, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the traditional service, with the young royals smiling and waving as they arrived.

But it was what happened afterwards that really caught fans’ attention.

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Kate and Charlotte shared this sweet moment at the Easter Sunday service (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte shares sweet moment with mum Kate at Easter service

A photo now doing the rounds on social media shows Kate and Charlotte leaving the service hand-in-hand, a simple but striking snapshot of their close bond.

Captured from behind, the image shows the pair walking side by side, with many fans quick to praise the natural feel of the moment.

Kate looked elegant as ever in a cream Self Portrait outfit, complete with lace appliqués on the blazer and midi skirt. She paired the look with a matching hat, brown heels and a coordinating brown bag.

There is something timeless about this, so natural and beautiful.

Charlotte, meanwhile, opted for a familiar favourite, rewearing a beige coat previously seen during last year’s Christmas Day walkabout, layered over a light blue dress for the Easter outing.

Kate styled her brunette hair in soft, relaxed waves. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore hers down with delicate braids pulled back into a single plait.

The Wales family attended the Easter service on April 5 (Credit: Zak Hussein)

‘A sweet bond that never breaks’

It didn’t take long for royal fans to react, with many calling the image instantly memorable. One person simply described it as “iconic” on X.

Others were just as taken with the moment, with one writing: “There is something timeless about this, so natural and beautiful.”

A third added: “Beautiful mother and daughter picture!” while another commented: “A sweet bond that never breaks.”

The moment comes amid growing attention on Charlotte during recent royal appearances, with some observers noting a shift in her confidence.

At the family’s Christmas Day walkabout in December, Charlotte joined her parents and brothers in greeting members of the public who had gathered to see them.

One royal commentator spotted a change in Charlotte’s confidence during last year’s Christmas walkabout (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Change in Princess Charlotte’s behaviour during public outings

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond praised Charlotte’s growing confidence during that outing, noting how naturally she interacted with well-wishers.

She told the Mirror: “The children are an absolute delight to see at occasions like this. I think William and Catherine have done a wonderful job in acclimatising all three children to public life.

Read more: Prince Louis steals the spotlight at Easter service as fans spot striking family resemblance

“I was struck, in particular, by how confident young Charlotte seemed on Christmas Day.

“She was launching into the crowd by herself, no longer with her mother’s guiding hand on her shoulder, chatting with the well-wishers who’d gathered, bending down to shake hands with wheelchair users, and even giving one or two members of the crowd a big hug.”

So, do you think Princess Charlotte is stepping into a more confident role during royal outings? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.