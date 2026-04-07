Prince Louis steals the spotlight at Easter service as fans spot striking family resemblance

Prince Louis made a charming appearance at the royal family’s Easter Sunday service and it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on one very familiar feature. As the youngest Wales child stepped out alongside his family, many were convinced he’s the double of one particular relative.

On April 5, King Charles led the royal family at the Easter Sunday service. It took place at St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the service alongside their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

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Prince Louis looked smart at the annual royal Easter service on Sunday (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at Easter service

The Wales family dressed smartly for the occasion as they attended the service. Prince William coordinated with his sons, George and Louis, in navy suits paired with blue ties.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales opted for a polished cream Self Portrait outfit, complete with lace appliqués across the blazer and midi skirt. She finished the look with a matching cream hat, brown heels and a coordinating bag.

Princess Charlotte recycled a familiar favourite, stepping out in the same beige coat she wore during last year’s Christmas Day walkabout, layered over a light blue dress.

As the Wales family arrived for the service on Sunday, royal watchers were quick to react online, with many making the same observation about young Louis.

Some fans thought Louis looks just like his grandfather, Michael Middleton (Credit: John Rainford)

Prince Louis’ resemblance to family member

While many fans noted that George and Charlotte appear to be following in Prince William’s footsteps in the looks department, Louis had people thinking of the Middleton side of the family.

In particular, several drew comparisons between Louis and Princess Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.

One person said on X: “Little Prince Louis so looks like Grandpa Middleton. So sweet. They all have glorious hair!”

Another wrote: “Prince Louis is definitely a Middleton.”

Someone else commented: “Awww definitely – he’s got the same face shape as his Grandpa M.”

Meanwhile, others were stunned by Prince George’s height.

Many fans couldn’t believe how tall Prince George has become (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

How tall is Prince George?

Prince George’s exact height hasn’t been confirmed. However, the Princess of Wales is reportedly 5 foot 7 and George appears to be catching up to her.

At Sunday’s service, George was seen towering over his younger siblings and standing just shy of his mum’s height.

Little Prince Louis so looks like Grandpa Middleton.

Fans couldn’t get over the growth spurt. One person gushed: “Wow Prince George is sooooo tall!! What a lovely family.”

Another wrote: “The fact that prince George (not yet 13) is almost as tall as his mum in heels!”

Another added: “Prince George is going to be tall!”

Which royals missed the Easter service?

A few familiar faces were missing from the Easter Sunday line-up this year. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, did not attend as she was reportedly feeling under the weather. Her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, was also absent and is believed to have been focusing on her university studies.

Read more: Royal nanny Maria Teresa’s non-negotiable whilst caring for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Meanwhile, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also not present, having made “alternative plans” this year. Their absence comes amid ongoing attention surrounding their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, over their past links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

So, do you think Prince Louis is the image of Michael Middleton? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.